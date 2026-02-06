Hasiru Farms Marks 77th Republic Day with 77 Kms Cyclothon at VRUKSHA Project Launch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 06: Hasiru Farms, a theme-based managed farmland and eco-habitat brand rooted in sustainability and cultural living, marked National Road Safety Month and India’s 77th Republic Day with a 77-kilometre Cyclothon and the official launch of its latest project, VRUKSHA – Power in Every Root. Hasiru Farms in association with the AWF (Avanti Welfare Foundation) cycling community, the 77-km Cyclothon was flagged off from HSR Layout, Bengaluru, and concluded at the VRUKSHA project site off Kanakapura Road. The initiative brought together road safety awareness, environmental responsibility, and community-led land stewardship through an on-ground experiential movement.

Held during National Road Safety Month, the Cyclothon highlighted road discipline, safety, and sustainable modes of travel, encouraging participants to view progress as mindful and inclusive—both on roads and in life. On arrival at the project site, participants took part in a 77-tree plantation drive, with each sapling representing one year of India’s Republic.

“Road safety is about responsibility. Republic Day is about duty. VRUKSHA is about legacy. The project offers curated farmland plots within a professionally managed ecosystem, supported by long-term plantation planning, maintenance, and community-centric spaces.” said MS Akshar, Founder, MD & CEO from Hasiru Farms. “Through this initiative, we want to balance sustainability, tradition, culture, and modern living for better living” The launch of VRUKSHA was designed as a calm, immersive experience rather than a conventional real estate event. The programme included guided walks through existing arecanut plantations, project walkthroughs, open interactions with the Hasiru Farms team, and a shared community meal. Conceived as “The Earthen Antidote,” VRUKSHA is a theme-based managed farmland project aimed at addressing urban fatigue and disconnection from nature. Planned features include Mannina Mane (mud homes) and shared areas focused on wellness, learning, and nature-led living.

About Hasiru: Founded in 2021, Hasiru Farms operates across Karnataka, with projects in regions such as Kanakapura, Magdi, Ramanagar, Sakleshpur, and surrounding green corridors. The brand is known for its theme-based managed farmland developments that integrate sustainability, cultural relevance, and long-term value creation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

