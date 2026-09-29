Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India (NewsVoir)

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAPL), the largest private sector Dairy in India, has launched ‘Go-Dhan’, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering dairy farmers across Odisha by improving access to financial support, government schemes, modern dairy practices and technology.

Advertisement

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. Partners With Government of Odisha and State Bank of India to Launch ‘Go-Dhan’ to Empower Dairy Farmers

Advertisement

The initiative was formally launched at a ceremony held at the OUAT Auditorium, Bhubaneswar, in the presence of distinguished representatives from the Government of Odisha, banking and the dairy sector, including Sri Prem Chand Chaudhary, Secretary, Department of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Government of Odisha, as Chief Guest; Sri Shubhranshu, Managing Director, APICOL, as Guest of Honour; Sri Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India; and Mr. R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. The gathering brought together key stakeholders from across the dairy, financial and government sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening farmer livelihoods and supporting the continued growth of Odisha’s dairy economy.

Go-Dhan is expected to benefit 6000 dairy farmers across 15 districts of Odisha, providing them with greater access to institutional finance and relevant government support to invest in areas such as quality bovine breeds, improved cattle housing, farm mechanisation, nutrition and herd health. The initiative also seeks to leverage government subsidy schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY), to help participating farmers access more affordable capital for strengthening and expanding their dairy operations. With dairy farming serving as an important source of livelihood for rural households, the initiative is designed to address key requirements for sustainable dairy development, including access to finance, scientific farm management and productivity enhancement.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., said, "At Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., we have played a significant role in the development of the dairy sector and animal husbandry across South India for decades. Our journey has always been guided by the belief that the prosperity of dairy farmers is the foundation of a strong and sustainable dairy industry."

"Through the Go-Dhan initiative, we aim to support the establishment of more than 6,000 dairy farms, over the next three years in a phased manner. This initiative is designed to improve farmer incomes, encourage scientific dairy farming, and create a sustainable dairy ecosystem in Odisha."

"We are deeply grateful to our partners in this journey—the dairy farmers of Odisha, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Odisha, APICOL and the State Bank of India. Their support and collaboration have made this initiative possible. Together, we are committed to transforming Odisha into a dairy-rich state while creating better opportunities, higher incomes, and long-term prosperity for its farming community."

"Hatsun Agro's focus has always been on dairy farming, a key component of secondary agriculture. Strengthening dairy farming creates a positive impact on primary agriculture by providing farmers with a stable and progressive source of income. Through this initiative, we envision building a strong dairy value chain in Odisha, unlocking the state's agricultural potential while creating long-term prosperity for its farming community. Our objective is to produce and procure milk within Odisha, creating value for local farmers while meeting consumer demand not only in Odisha but also for export to the neighbouring markets such as West Bengal, North Andhra Pradesh, and other nearby states. This initiative will strengthen the regional dairy economy and create sustainable growth opportunities for everyone involved."

About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP’s portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams – South India’s leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country’s largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products –a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes., HAP Daily - With 4200+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans, Chandigarh and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand’s reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar – A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts, ganache and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one’s with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)