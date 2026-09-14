NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 14: Haus of Intelligence, an AI education technology company powered by LanceMart AI, today announced that it has crossed 1,000 enrolments in the first cohort of its Agentic AI Mastery Program. This milestone further establishes it as Bharat's Biggest Agentic AI Program. It also reflects the growing recognition among learners across the country that Agentic AI is no longer optional knowledge, but a foundational skill for the future of work.

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The Agentic AI Mastery Cohort Program is a structured 28-week regime built around three progressive cohorts, AI Builder, AI Architect and AI Operator, all included in a single enrollment priced at less than Ten thousand Rupees, paid once and accessible for life. Unlike most AI education available today, which focuses on single-tool automations such as chatbots or voice agents, HOI's program is built around orchestrated, multi-agent AI systems, the kind of infrastructure that businesses actually need to run real operations.

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Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Aryaman Upmanyu, Founder & CEO, Haus Of Intelligence, commented, "This program did not start as a business plan. It started because I kept meeting people who were terrified of being left behind by AI and had nowhere honest to go for help. Working across D2C and real estate through LanceMart, I saw firsthand how a handful of well-built AI agents could quietly replace entire teams of manual work, and I also saw how little of that knowledge was reaching ordinary people outside of tech circles. That gap is what led to Haus of Intelligence. The vision was never to teach one automation trick or one chatbot build. It was to give someone with zero technical background the same command over AI systems that a trained AI architect would have, and to do it in a way that respects their time, their age and their profession. Crossing 1,000 learners across 13 to 70 year olds, students, working professionals, business owners, tells me that vision was not just personal to me. It is a need that Bharat has been carrying quietly, waiting for someone to build the right door into it. We built that door, and this is just the beginning of walking people through it."

Behind this milestone is an engineering core that turns the program's vision into daily practice. Ojas Kulshrestha, Head of Engineering at LanceMart AI, and Satyam, Director of Engineering at LanceMart AI, lead the design of the very multi-agent systems that learners study inside the program, ensuring the curriculum is built on architecture that is already running in live businesses, not theory borrowed from elsewhere. Their work translates directly into how confidently HOI's learners implement agentic AI in their own work and daily lives.

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The program continues to operate on a bundled structure, where a learner enrolling in Cohort 1.0 automatically receives Cohort 2.0 and Cohort 3.0 at no additional cost, all under the single price tag. This is paired with weekly live sessions held every Saturday, where new automations are built live with the community, along with dedicated Q&A access to the HOI team.

About Haus of Intelligence

Haus of Intelligence (HOI) is an AI consultancy, automation and training company building agentic AI infrastructure for individuals and businesses across Bharat. Its flagship offering, the Agentic AI Mastery Cohort Program, is a 28-week structured regime spanning three progressive cohorts, AI Builder, AI Architect and AI Operator. The program includes 56 modules, 120+ lessons and 10+ hours of recorded content, delivered through the HOI Dashboard alongside an active community on WhatsApp and Discord. HOI's learner base spans age 13 to 70+ across cities and states throughout the country, reflecting its mission to make agentic AI accessible to people of all ages and all professions.

About LanceMart AI

LanceMart AI is the parent AI Infrastructure company behind Haus of Intelligence, building the intelligence layer that runs entire businesses through orchestrated, multi-agent AI systems rather than single-tool automations. The company operates across two core service lines: the D2C Agent as a Service Operating System (AaaS OS), a roster of 110 specialized AI agents that run acquisition, sales, retention, and operations for direct-to-consumer brands, and the Real Estate Multi-Agent AI Infrastructure, an 11-system suite that automates lead management, client communication, and commission tracking for real estate teams and brokerages.

LanceMart AI serves lean and scaling D2C founders in India and global markets, alongside independent real estate team leads and boutique organisations in the US and UAE, giving each customer a dedicated bench of AI specialists rather than a generalist tool. Haus of Intelligence operates as LanceMart AI's education and training arm, extending this same agentic AI infrastructure expertise into a structured learning program for individuals and businesses across Bharat.

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