Have You Heard of HIFU? The Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Treatment Celebrities Swear by to Combat Signs of Ageing

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New Delhi [India], June 30: If you have been a keen observer of the latest trends in the world of aesthetics, there is a good chance that you might have heard of High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). This non-invasive anti-ageing treatment has become a rage in the beauty world and among celebrities for its skin tightening, facial transformation, and collagen-boosting effects, all without surgery or downtime. So, how does this technology work, and what makes it an effective treatment for ageing-related skin concerns? Let's understand from the experts.

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What is HIFU?

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HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure used for skin tightening and lifting. In this treatment, focused ultrasound energy is delivered into the deep layers of the skin to lift, tighten, and promote collagen production without harming the skin's surface. This treatment is highly effective in addressing several skin concerns caused by ageing, like skin elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles, and results in youthful and firmer skin over time. Since HIFU is non-invasive, involves no cuts or needles, has zero downtime, and delivers natural results over time, people prefer it over surgical facelifts for facial rejuvenation, double chin reduction, and neck tightening.

Understanding the Science Behind HIFU Treatment

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Dr. Vineeta Pathak, Chief Aesthetician at Dr. Haror's Wellness, New Delhi, explains, "HIFU works by delivering focused ultrasound energy targeting the deep dermis and superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS), the foundation layer of the skin. These waves create controlled microthermal lesions in the deeper layers of the skin without damaging the surface or surrounding tissues. It triggers the body's natural healing response. As the skin heals, it starts producing more collagen and elastin--two important proteins that keep our skin firm, tight, and youthful. Over time, this helps in lifting sagging skin, improving skin texture, and even reducing small fat deposits in targeted areas like the jawline or double chin. It is a gradual process, and results improve over a few weeks."

Who Can Benefit from HIFU Skin Tightening?

According to Dr. Vineeta, "HIFU is an ideal anti-ageing solution for those who are at the onset of ageing and begin to experience fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of firmness. This procedure is particularly beneficial for those who desire firm and youthful skin but get anxious or nervous with needles or cuts, and are looking for non-surgical anti-ageing procedures to lift and tighten areas like the face, jawline, neck, or double chin. People in their 30s to 50s often see good results, although suitability can vary from person to person. Over time, the treatment can also improve skin tone, texture, and give your face a more refreshed and youthful appearance."

How Soon Can You See Results and How Long Do They Last?

This is where patience matters, says Dr. Navnit Haror, a gold medalist dermatologist and founder of Dr. Haror's Wellness, New Delhi. He further elaborates, "HIFU is not an overnight transformation. Unlike other anti-ageing treatments like Botox and fillers, which deliver immediate results, HIFU takes time to show visible results as collagen production takes time. One can see the visible results of HIFU treatment after 6-8 weeks, which keep improving over 3-4 months as collagen production increases. Speaking on how long results last, he says the results can last up to 12 months."

How Much Does HIFU Treatment Cost?

According to Dr. Vineeta, the HIFU treatment cost is calculated based on the number of shots required, which is determined after a detailed skin assessment. Normally, the per-shot cost of HIFU treatment in Delhi ranges between ₹150 and ₹200 or more. The total number of shots required depends on the treatment area and the extent of skin laxity. For example, a jawline treatment may require around 200-300 shots, which may cost between ₹30,000 - ₹60,000, excluding additional charges. For a full-face treatment, one may need 500-600 shots, which can take total cost around ₹75,000 to ₹120,000. She further says that while cost is an important consideration, one should ensure that the treatment is performed using an authentic HIFU device by a qualified and experienced dermatologist to achieve safe and effective results.

Overall, HIFU anti-ageing treatment is the best way to combat early and visible signs of ageing without going under the knife. It utilizes your body's own healing potential to boost collagen production and help you achieve more youthful and rejuvenated skin.

FAQs

Q. Is HIFU treatment painful?

Most people who underwent this treatment reported that it was not painful. It was well tolerated, with only mild tingling, warmth, or slight discomfort during the procedure.

Q. How long does it take to see results after HIFU treatment?

Most people start noticing visible improvements within 2 to 3 months as new collagen forms. Results continue to improve over the following months.

Q. How long do HIFU results last?

HIFU results typically last between 12 and 18 months, depending on age, skin condition, and lifestyle factors.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only. Please consult the respected healthcare professional for personalized medical advice or treatment.

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