Havelock Island Draws More First-Time Scuba Divers, Including Those Who Cannot Swim

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Havelock (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], June 23: Havelock Island, now officially called Swaraj Dweep, has long been known for its beaches. Over the past few years it has also become one of the most popular places in India to try scuba diving for the first time. Much of that growth comes from a fact that surprises many visitors: you do not need to know how to swim to dive here. Guided beginner dives, led by certified instructors, have opened the activity to people who once thought it was out of reach.

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The Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie in the Bay of Bengal and hold some of India's healthiest coral reefs. The water around Havelock stays warm for most of the year, and many dive sites are shallow and calm, which suits people trying a dive for the first time. Visitors can see reef fish and coral within a few metres of the surface, so a beginner does not have to go deep to get a good look at marine life.

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Diving in the Andamans drew wider attention in June 2026, when Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a certified diver, posted videos of a scuba dive during a visit to the islands. Sharing the footage around World Environment Day, he described the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as one of India's most valuable natural treasures and said the territory could grow into a major coastal tourism destination if development stays within ecological limits. The clips were viewed millions of times within hours and brought fresh interest to diving in the region.

Frogman, a diving centre in Havelock, is one of the operators that focuses on first-time divers, including guests who cannot swim. Its guided fun dives place a certified instructor next to each guest for the whole dive. After a short briefing and some practice in shallow water, the instructor takes the guest down slowly and controls the depth throughout, so the person can relax and look around rather than worry about managing the dive.

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Operators say the fear of not being able to swim is the most common reason people hold back. On a guided dive, the equipment keeps the diver steady in the water, and the instructor stays within arm's reach at all times. Guests breathe through a regulator and move slowly along the reef. Most centres run a basic health check first and explain conditions, such as certain heart or breathing problems, that can rule a dive out.

Suchit, the founder of Frogman, said reassuring nervous beginners is most of the job. "A lot of guests arrive convinced they can't do it because they can't swim," he said. "Once they understand the instructor stays with them the whole time and the water is shallow and calm, almost everyone is willing to try, and many come back to learn more."

For those who enjoy a first dive, many centres offer certification courses that let them dive on their own at sites in India and abroad. These run from beginner open water level up to advanced, so a guest can start with a single dive and, if they want, work towards a full certification on the same trip. An entry-level course usually takes three to four days and combines classroom theory, practice in shallow water and a set number of open-water dives. A rising share of first-timers come back to finish one.

Safety and reef care are a fixed part of every dive. Guests are told not to touch coral or marine life, to keep clear of the reef and to follow the instructor at all times. These habits protect the reefs that draw visitors in, which matters more as the number of people coming to the islands keeps rising.

Getting there has become easier. Havelock is reached by ferry from Port Blair, the capital of the territory, which has direct flights from several mainland cities. The diving season runs through most of the year, with the calmest sea and clearest water usually between October and May. Online booking has made it simpler to plan a trip that fits in a first dive alongside snorkelling and island hopping between the nearby islands.

As more Indians look for active holidays they can take part in, destinations like Havelock are likely to see more first-time divers. For the centres on the island, the aim is to keep these dives safe and beginner-friendly while protecting the reefs that make the trip worth it.

About Frogman

Frogman is a scuba diving centre on Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep), Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It specialises in guided dives for beginners and first-time divers, including guests who cannot swim, and also offers snorkelling, island hopping trips and diving certification courses, from beginner open water level up to advanced, led by certified instructors.

Media Contact: Frogman Scuba Diving Centre, Havelock, Andaman | Phone: +91 95319 24029 | Email: info@frogman.in | Website: https://frogman.in

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