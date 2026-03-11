PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: Haveus Aerotech India Limited continues to redefine the aerospace Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) landscape in India, announcing a series of strategic expansions and first-of-their-kind regulatory approvals aimed at bolstering the nation's aviation infrastructure.

Strengthening the South: Bangalore's New Hub

In a significant move for regional aviation, Haveus Aerotech has secured DGCA approval for its Bangalore facility to handle specialized Galley, Avionics and Life-Saving Equipment.

This facility now hosts South India's first and only Safran Cabin Germany-authorized service station. With existing authorizations already operational in North India, Haveus Aerotech now provides a seamless, dual-region support network. This strategic positioning ensures that Indian airlines have immediate access to world-class OEM-authorized services at both ends of the country, significantly reducing logistical lead times and enhancing operational comfort.

Breaking New Ground in North India

Setting a new benchmark for technical capability, the DGCA has granted Haveus Aerotech approval for Environmental and Temperature Controlled Cargo Containers at its Delhi unit--a first for any MRO in India. This follows the company's previous milestone as the first Indian MRO to establish a dedicated shop for Unit Load Device (ULD) container repair, a move that fundamentally changed the cargo logistics game in the domestic market.

Furthermore, the North India facilities have expanded their portfolio to include:

- Cabin Interior Repairs: Specialized seat cover and upholstery services.

- Advanced Fabrication: In-house repair and fabrication of critical plastic components.

World-Class Infrastructure & Accessibility

To support these advanced capabilities, Haveus Aerotech has invested in massive, strategically located infrastructure with the Bangalore Facility Spanning 1.5 lakh square feet and the Delhi Facility exceeds 50,000 square feet.

Both hubs are located within 10 minutes of their respective international airports, ensuring rapid turnaround times (TAT) that are critical for airline efficiency.

Supporting "Make in India" and Operational Efficiency

These investments reflect Haveus Aerotech's commitment to building a self-reliant MRO ecosystem in India. By bringing high-end technical repairs onto Indian soil with the steadfast support of the DGCA, Haveus is directly helping domestic carriers lower their cost of operations.

"Our goal is to ensure that Indian airlines no longer need to look abroad for specialized component support," the company stated. "By investing in infrastructure and securing world-class OEM partnerships like Safran Cabin Germany, we are making aviation maintenance faster, cheaper, and more reliable within our own borders."

