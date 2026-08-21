HaystackAnalytics Ushers in the Most Advanced Technology to Bridge the Diagnostic Gap in Infectious Diseases

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Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Confounding clinical presentation, complex disease pathways, a disparate healthcare ecosystem and fragmented diagnostics pose some of healthcare's most difficult diagnostic challenges. These are not unique to India but plague the world with devastating consequences. Limited access to near point-of-care advanced solutions in infectious diseases, delays associated with a hub-and-spoke model of testing through centralised laboratories, and the complexity of cascading diagnostics in infectious diseases continue to challenge health systems across the world.

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HaystackAnalytics identified a critical gap in this landscape - advanced clinical-grade diagnostics existed but were inaccessible.

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Through its expanding network of Genomic Centres of Excellence (GCEs), the company has demonstrated the power of distributive genomics in infectious disease diagnostics in India, a model where advanced clinical-grade genomics-based diagnostics are not confined to a handful of specialised centres, but are embedded closer to the patients, hospitals, and clinicians who need it the most.

This shift towards decentralised diagnostics addresses a structural weakness in how infectious disease diagnostics have traditionally been organised. A centralised, fragmented approach means that samples travel long distances before reaching the testing facility, leading to delays when a timely, accurate diagnosis is imperative. When an illness needs to be treated based on the causative organism, such delays further widen the gap in access to appropriate care. HaystackAnalytics' GCE model, which embeds genomic diagnostic capacity directly within hospitals and labs, narrows this gap both geographically and in terms of clinical decision-making.

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The company equips its partner hospitals and labs with complete, end-to-end infrastructure to run advanced infection diagnostics independently, including sequencing technology, software, and integration into existing workflows.

Over the next 12 months, HaystackAnalytics plans to scale the network to 100 Genomic Centres of Excellence across India, thus working towards a future of rewriting the diagnostic playbook in infectious disease diagnostics.

At that scale, genomic infection diagnostics could become accessible across a far broader healthcare footprint. Hospitals that previously depended on distant specialised facilities or conventional approaches could gain access to advanced sequencing capabilities within their own diagnostic ecosystems, helping clinicians investigate infections closer to where patients are being treated.

"India brings together scale, diversity, and some of the most complex healthcare access challenges in the world. Our vision is to show that advanced genomic diagnostics can be made accessible across such a diverse healthcare system, and what we build here can have relevance far beyond India," said Anirvan Chatterjee, PhD, CEO and co-founder, HaystackAnalytics.

This ambition is brought to life by the people behind it. The company celebrates the Indian scientists and institutions building diagnostic capability at home, with the potential to address challenges shared globally.

HaystackAnalytics has shaped a reality that consolidates a future where clinical genomic solutions designed in India help achieve a scalable pathway for bringing quick, advanced infectious disease diagnostics closer to the bedside. As this network continues to expand, the company is working to bridge the gap between where advanced diagnostic capability exists and where patients actually seek care.

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