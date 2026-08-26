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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 26: As India strengthens its position as one of the world's most preferred destinations for Medical Value Travel, HBG Medical Assistance is emerging as an important bridge connecting international patients, insurers and healthcare institutions with India's advanced medical ecosystem.

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With more than 16 years of experience and over 16,000 patients assisted, HBG Medical Assistance has built its reputation around a simple proposition: making access to quality Indian healthcare easier, more transparent and more dependable for patients travelling from across the world.

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Founded by Abhik Moitra and ably assisted by Mr. Aditya Vats, Mr. Yogesh Jaiswal and Mr. Ankush Dhankar, HBG has spent more than a decade and a half developing an international network spanning Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and other global markets. The company currently works across more than 30 countries and has built relationships with leading hospitals and healthcare providers across India. Its network encompasses more than 300 hospital units, enabling international patients to explore treatment options across multiple specialties and healthcare destinations.

A significant part of HBG's contribution to India's medical tourism ecosystem comes from its work in Africa. Patients from Africa, Central Asia, Western World and Middle East, increasingly look towards India for advanced procedures, specialist consultations and treatments that may be unavailable, inaccessible or significantly more expensive in their home markets. HBG supports these patients beyond hospital selection, assisting with medical opinions, quotations, visas, airport transfers, accommodation, local transportation, interpretation and ongoing patient coordination.

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The company's role becomes particularly important when patients travel through insurance providers. HBG states that it coordinates with major regional and international insurance organizations, including Britam, Old Mutual UAP, CIC General Insurance, AON Minet, Jubilee, AAR Insurance, Total Health Trust, Henner Group, Liaison Insurance, First Assurance and Unisure group, among others. Its services include facilitating pre-authorizations and cashless treatment approvals, helping insurers manage international treatment journeys while giving patients a single coordination point in India.

HBG's journey has also received recognition beyond the healthcare facilitation industry. Founder Abhik Moitra has been featured by Forbes India in a feature highlighting promising leaders and brands shaping India's business future. More recently, CXO Drive highlighted HBG's resurgence under Moitra's leadership and its continued contribution to India's Medical Value Travel sector.

At the heart of HBG's model is the belief that medical tourism is not simply about bringing patients to India--it is about building trust between countries, healthcare institutions, insurers and families. Every international patient represents a cross-border healthcare relationship, and HBG's work helps strengthen India's reputation for clinical expertise, affordability, hospitality and patient-centric care.

As India's Medical Tourism industry enters its next phase of growth, HBG Medical Assistance aims to deepen its international partnerships and continue positioning India as a trusted destination for patients seeking quality healthcare with global standards and economic value.

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