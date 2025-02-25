HBSF-MAHE Edu Empower Scholarship: Fuelling Dreams, Transforming Futures

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 25: At Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), we're dedicated to making quality education accessible to all. The HBSF (Harish and Bina Shah Foundation) - MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship reflects this commitment by offering full financial support to bright yet economically disadvantaged students pursuing B.Tech program at MIT Manipal. Following a successful launch last year, we are excited to expand this opportunity to even more number of deserving students in the 2025 intake.

Key Highlights

The HBSF-MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship offers a complete waiver on tuition, hostel and mess fees. For the 2024-25 admissions, a total of INR 3 Crores has been allocated to support the top 50 students, selected based on their academic merit and eligibility. To be considered, students need to have scored 85% or more in PCM in their 10+2 exams, secure a Manipal Entrance Test (MET) rank between 1 and 10,000 and come from government schools with a family income of less than INR 8 lakh per year. Additionally, the scholarship is renewable each year, contingent on maintaining a good CGPA.

Application Process

Post completing an online application (apply.manipal.edu), eligible candidates must participate in the B.Tech Common Counselling with a INR 10,000 as a waitlist deposit, which shall be refunded within 2 months of class commencement, on submission of duly filled Scholarship Application Form to the MAHE Manipal Admissions office. Scholarships are granted based on merit, determined by rank in the Manipal Entrance Test (MET), during the counselling rounds.

Empowering Dreams, Changing Lives

The true impact of the HBSF-MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship can best be captured in the words of students whose lives have been transformed by it. Chiranjeevi G, a first-year B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Bellary, Karnataka, secured an All India Rank of 5606 in MET, making the scholarship a life-changing opportunity. He says, "Getting into MIT Manipal was a dream come true, but receiving this scholarship made it even more special. It eased my family's financial burden and gave me the confidence to pursue my goals." Sanika, pursuing B.Tech in Cyber Physical Systems from Haklady, near Kundapura, says, "This scholarship has shown me that talent and hard work can break barriers, no matter where you come from."

Ganesh Nagaraja Nandiyar, from Sagar, Shimoga, who has secured an All-India Rank of 4893 in MET said, "Receiving this scholarship was an incredible moment of joy for my family. I want to make the most of this opportunity." Pradeep Mogaveera, a B.Tech student in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Gujjadi village near Udupi, says the scholarship has made his dream a reality. "I am the first in my family and my village to pursue B.Tech."

Kruthik Shetty, studying B.Tech Information Technology from a farming family in Udupi, secured a MET Rank of 6394. "The whole neighbourhood was thrilled when they heard about me receiving this scholarship. It makes me believe that education can truly change lives," he said.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Launched on April 6, 2024, the HBSF-MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship is set to support 240 students over four years (about 60 students per year), providing Rs. 12 crore in financial assistance. This marks a groundbreaking initiative, being the first scholarship of its scale and vision established by an MIT Manipal alumnus. At the heart of this transformative effort is Mr. Harish Shah, an MIT Manipal alumnus (B.Tech Mechanical Engineering, Batch of 1980) and the founder of Signet, a global leader in pharmaceutical raw materials. In 2020, Signet became part of IMCD N.V., Netherlands. Through the Harish and Bina Shah Foundation (HBSF), established in 2002, Mr. Shah has been a pillar of philanthropy, supporting education, healthcare, sustainability and the arts. This scholarship embodies his continued mission to make a lasting social impact.

For More Information on the HBSF-MAHE EduEmpower Scholarship

Visit: www.manipal.edu/mu/admission/scholarships.html

Contact: 92437-77733

Write to: scholarships@manipal.edu

