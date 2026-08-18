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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18: HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG), Bengaluru, has begun treating cancer patients using Karnataka's first Elekta Unity MR-Linac. With this milestone, HCG opens up access to MR-guided adaptive radiation therapy for patients across Karnataka and neighbouring regions, bringing one of the most advanced approaches in radiation oncology closer to those who need it.

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Unity combines a high-field 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner with a linear accelerator, enabling clinicians to visualise the tumor and surrounding anatomy in real time during treatment. This allows the care team to adapt the treatment plan online to anatomical changes that occur from one treatment session to the next, helping deliver highly precise radiation while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.

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The need for such technology is real. Cancer is among India's fastest-growing health challenges, and Karnataka too is seeing a steady rise in new cases every year. The Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates that new cancer cases in India will reach 2.08 million by 2040, a rise of 57.5 percent over 2020 levels. Numbers of this scale call for treatment that is more precise, more personalised, and able to adapt to each patient as their treatment progresses.

Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Founder and Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, said: " In the era of precision medicine, HCG is proud to add one more milestone with the installation of the Unity MR-Linac, where precision is taken to the level of near perfection. With this adaptive therapy, patients who qualify for the treatment will benefit immensely from radiation focused directly on the tumor, with minimal or no exposure to the surrounding healthy tissue. This gives us the opportunity to deliver the right treatment and improve outcomes with minimal or no side effects. And this is what HCG has always stood for - bringing the world's most advanced cancer care to patients here at home, in Karnataka and across India."

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Dr. Manish Mattoo, Executive Director and CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, said: " With Karnataka's first Elekta Unity MR-Linac now treating patients, HCG is redefining the delivery of radiation therapy. Real-time imaging and adaptive treatment enable highly precise, personalised care while protecting healthy tissue. Combined with our multidisciplinary approach, this technology will help improve patient outcomes and expand access to advanced cancer care across Karnataka and neighbouring regions."

Dr. John P Christodouleas, Head of Medical Affairs and Partner Research at Elekta, said: "We are delighted to partner with HCG as they bring MR-guided online adaptive radiation therapy to patients in Karnataka. HCG's commitment to providing patients with the most advanced treatment options is exemplary and this milestone reflects their leadership in advancing precision cancer care in India. By enabling clinicians to adapt treatment in real time based on the patient's anatomy on the day of treatment, Unity is helping redefine what is possible in radiation therapy."

One of the first successful cases was of a 74-year-old man with high-risk, localized prostate cancer who was treated with hypofractionated radiotherapy on the Elekta Unity MR-Linac, completing the five-week course without interruption and tolerating treatment well. The real-time visualization and ability to account for prostate movement enabled precise targeting while helping minimise radiation exposure to surrounding organs. Speaking about the treatment procedure, Dr. Surendra Reddy T, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG Hospitals Hebbal, added "MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy represents an important advancement in precision cancer care, giving clinicians the ability to see the tumour and surrounding anatomy clearly and adapt treatment based on the patient's anatomy at each session. This allows us to deliver radiation with greater accuracy while minimising exposure to healthy tissues and critical organs. Ultimately, it enables us to offer more personalised treatment approaches, with the potential for better outcomes and improved patient experience."

This milestone reflects the shared commitment of HCG and Elekta to expand access to advanced precision radiation therapy and strengthen cancer care in India. For patients, the difference is practical. MR-guided adaptive radiation therapy offers a more personalised treatment experience. Treatment is adapted to their anatomy on the day of each session, providing greater confidence that radiation is delivered precisely to the target while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

This approach is particularly valuable for tumors located close to critical organs or in areas where anatomy changes during treatment, allowing clinicians to make informed treatment decisions based on real-time imaging.

The clinical launch at HCG adds to the steady adoption of image-guided, adaptive radiation therapy in the country. As more providers invest in these technologies, MR-guided treatment is set to play a larger part in improving treatment accuracy, supporting better patient outcomes and bringing world-class cancer care within reach of more patients.

About Elekta

Elekta is shaping the standard of care, together with healthcare providers, by developing precision radiation medicine that brings advanced radiotherapy into routine clinical practice. Our solutions support consistent, efficient and personalized care, addressing evolving patient needs. Through adaptive radiotherapy, precision treatment delivery and integrated workflows, Elekta supports care teams across a range of clinical settings. Each year more than 2 million patients are treated using Elekta solutions across 130 countries. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with over 4,000 employees and offices in more than 40 countries. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com

About Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG)

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), headquartered in Bengaluru, India's largest dedicated cancer hospital network in India. Through its network of 25 comprehensive cancer hospitals across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people. The Dedicated cancer hospitals provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof.

For more information visit: https://www.hcgoncology.com/

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