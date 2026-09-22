HCG Cancer Hospital Mumbai Treats 125+ Prostate Cancer Patients Without Surgery or Hospital Stay

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Prostate cancer treatment does not always require surgery or prolonged hospitalisation. At HCG Cancer Hospital Mumbai, more than 125 prostate cancer patients have been treated with Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) using the advanced Versa HD radiation platform. Selected patients have also received highly precise SBRT through CyberKnife, a robotic radiation delivery system.

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These advanced treatments have been used for selected patients across different prostate cancer risk categories, offering them an effective alternative to surgery based on their age, stage of cancer, overall health and individual treatment requirements.

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According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN 2022), International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC–WHO), India recorded an estimated 37,948 new prostate cancer cases in 2022, with this number projected to reach approximately 82,252 annually by 2045, highlighting the growing importance of awareness about available treatment options.

SBRT delivers a highly focused dose of radiation directly to the tumour while minimising exposure to nearby healthy organs. For suitable patients, the treatment can be completed in just five sessions, usually on an outpatient basis. Unlike surgery, SBRT does not involve an incision or removal of the prostate. Patients generally do not require hospital admission and can return home after each treatment session.

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HCG Cancer Hospital, Colaba, is home to Mumbai's first and only CyberKnife platform, further strengthening HCG Mumbai's capabilities in precision radiation oncology. CyberKnife combines robotic precision with advanced image guidance. It allows us to deliver highly focused radiation while protecting nearby organs. This technology is particularly useful when accuracy and the ability to account for internal movement are critical to treatment planning and delivery.

Dr Trinanjan Basu, HOD and Senior Consultant Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospitals, Mumbai, said, "Many patients believe that surgery is the only treatment available for prostate cancer. That is not always the case. For appropriately selected patients, advanced radiation treatment such as SBRT can treat prostate cancer without an incision, surgery or prolonged hospital stay."

"Every patient is different. We consider the patient's age, stage of cancer, risk category, overall health and personal preferences before recommending treatment. Using advanced image guidance and the Versa HD platform, radiation can be delivered with high precision while protecting nearby organs such as the bladder and rectum. The treatment can be completed in five sessions for suitable patients, making it especially helpful for elderly patients and those who may not be ideal candidates for surgery. HCG Cancer Hospital Mumbai has treated patients across intermediate-risk, high-risk and selected metastatic prostate cancer categories. Most patients treated were between 60 and 75 years of age, while approximately 20 patients were between 75 and 85 years," Dr Basu added.

Mr Rupesh Choubey, Regional COO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh), said, "With over 35 years of experience and India's largest dedicated cancer hospital network, HCG has consistently focused on making advanced cancer care accessible. At HCG Mumbai, technologies such as Versa HD and Mumbai's first and only CyberKnife are backed by a multidisciplinary team of oncology specialists, medical physicists and radiation therapists. Technology is only one part of the equation; better outcomes depend on clinical expertise, precise treatment planning and appropriate patient selection. Our focus is to bring these capabilities together to deliver personalised, patient-centric cancer care."

Mr Avik Chauhan, Cluster COO, HCG Cancer Hospitals, Mumbai said, "Treating more than 125 prostate cancer patients with advanced radiation therapy is an important milestone for HCG Mumbai. This reflects our ability to offer patients less invasive and more convenient treatment options. With experienced oncology specialists and advanced platforms such as Versa HD and CyberKnife, we combine clinical expertise with technology to deliver the right treatment to the right patient. We remain committed to strengthening our capabilities and advancing precision, comfort and the overall patient experience."

Sharing his experience, Ashok Thusu said, "When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, my first thought was that I would need surgery and a long hospital stay. I was worried about the treatment and how it would affect my family and everyday life. The doctors at HCG explained my treatment options and told me that I was suitable for a treatment that did not require surgery. I was able to complete my radiation sessions and return home after each session. The support and reassurance from the doctors and staff gave me confidence throughout my treatment, and I am grateful for the care I received."

Another patient, Dr. Shailesh Pathak said, "When I was diagnosed with cancer, I felt as though my life had suddenly stopped. I was worried about pain, surgery and becoming dependent on my family. When the doctors explained that my treatment could be completed without an operation or a prolonged hospital stay, I felt hopeful again. The treatment was much more comfortable than I had imagined. The team explained every step, answered all my questions and supported me throughout the journey. Their care made me feel like a person, not just a patient."

Through this milestone, HCG Cancer Hospital Mumbai aims to increase awareness that surgery is not the only treatment option for prostate cancer. Patients should consult a qualified oncology team to understand whether surgery, radiation, hormone therapy or a combination of treatments is most appropriate for their individual condition.

About HCG Cancer Hospital Mumbai

HCG Cancer Hospital Mumbai provides comprehensive cancer care through a multidisciplinary team of specialists supported by advanced diagnostic, surgical and radiation technologies. Its radiation oncology capabilities include Versa HD, Image-Guided Radiation Therapy, SBRT and CyberKnife, enabling doctors to develop precise and personalised treatment plans for suitable patients.

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