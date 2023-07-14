HCL buys German e-mobility tech proviXder for Rs 2,300 cr

New Delhi, July 13
HCL Technologies has signed a pact to acquire 100% stake in ASAP Group, a German automotive engineering services provider, for about Rs 2,300 crore, according to a BSE filing.
All-cash deal
- The acquisition is likely to be completed by September through an all-cash deal via the company’s UK subsidiary, subject to regulatory approvals
It aims to expand its capabilities in the automotive engineering services segment, particularly in e-mobility, autonomous driving and connectivity in Europe, Germany and other global markets, it stated.
