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Home / Business / HCL Tech's consolidated net profit jumps 11% to Rs 5,132 crore in Q2

HCL Tech's consolidated net profit jumps 11% to Rs 5,132 crore in Q2

The Noida-based company announced advanced AI revenue of USD 219 million, an increase of 28.4 per cent QoQ and 78 per cent YoY

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Operating margins reached 18.2 per cent in Q2, increasing by 131 bps QoQ and 71 bps YoY. Pic: iStock
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HCL Technologies, a leading IT services company, on Monday announced an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2026. It announced a net profit of Rs 4,626 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net earnings increased by 21.2 per cent.

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The revenue from operations of the IT firm increased by 3 per cent to Rs 35,620 crore in Q2FY27, up from Rs 34,579 crore in Q1FY27. Revenue increased by 11.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

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Operating margins reached 18.2 per cent in Q2, increasing by 131 bps QoQ and 71 bps YoY.

The Noida-based company announced advanced AI revenue of USD 219 million, an increase of 28.4 per cent QoQ and 78 per cent YoY.

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As a result, HCLTech adjusted its full year revenue growth forecast to 2.5 - 4 per cent, up from 1-4 per cent previously, raising the lower limit of the projection. The operating margin for the full year FY27 was confirmed to be between 17.5 and 18.5 per cent.

The company's net new contract acquisitions for Q2 stayed robust at USD 3.24 billion, featuring a USD 1.14 billion significant AI agreement from Mercedes-Benz.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD, HCLTech said, "We delivered a strong quarter with new bookings of $3.3 billion, up 27% YoY, taking first half bookings to a record high. EBIT margin expanded 131 bps QoQ to 18.2%. Services grew 3.0% QoQ with growth across verticals and geographies, while overall revenue grew 2.3% QoQ."

"Advanced AI revenue grew 28.4% QoQ and 78.0% YoY in constant currency. Our AI propositions are resonating well with our clients, giving us confidence in our growth trajectory," he added.

In another development, HCL Tech on Monday announced a Global Premier Partnership with Anthropic, to accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI with a focus on safety, cybersecurity and governance.

HCLTech’s services teams will build industry solutions and offerings powered by Claude, Cowork and Claude Code, while HCLSoftware, as an Anthropic ISV partner, will embed these into it select enterprise products.

HCLTech will establish a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit with a Center of Excellence (CoE) to build Agentic AI solutions and provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude through FDEs.

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