DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / HCLSoftware to acquire business intelligence platform Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group for $240 million

HCLSoftware to acquire business intelligence platform Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group for $240 million

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, announced it will acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of US-headquartered Cloud Software Group and provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform.

Advertisement

According to the company statement, HCLSoftware's Data and AI division (Actian) is seeing increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions and has demonstrated good growth over the last five years, driven by enterprise data management solutions.

Advertisement

The acquisition, according to HCLTech, will further enhance Actian's proposition by enabling an end-to-end, immersive data management experience, while expanding reach through a large, global developer community comprised of data engineers and architects actively building, deploying and extending data platforms across the modern enterprise environment.

Advertisement

Jaspersoft provides a comprehensive business intelligence and repoEing platform that enables organizations to create pixel-perfect reports, interactive dashboards and advanced visualizations.

Jaspersoft offers services to governments, banking and financial services. Jaspersoft has approximately 115 employees globally who will transfer to HCLSoftware.

Advertisement

"As GenAI adoption accelerates, our customers want business intelligence solutions that can deliver consistent analytics and reports and offer flexibility to fully own the analytics experience," said Marc Potter, CEO Actian and Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware's Data and AI division.

"With Jaspersoft, Actian will provide seamless AI-powered embedded analytics with strong architectural flexibility, allowing high-volume pixel-perfect reports and interactive dashboards to be seamlessly integrated into customer-facing applications, driving scalable self-service business intelligence," Marc Potter added.

"Jaspersoft has earned the trust of organizations worldwide through its embedded analytics capabilities," said Steven Schneider, General Manager of Analytics business unit at Cloud Software Group. "We believe HCLSoftware is a strong strategic owner for the business and look forward to Jaspersoft continuing to serve customers under HCLSoftware's ownership."

The acquisition is expected to close within six months of signing, as per the HCLTech statement. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals across countries, including approval from Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The cost of acquisition is pegged at USD 240 million. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts