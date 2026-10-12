HCLTech, Anthropic partner to scale governed agentic AI across enterprises

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): HCL Technologies will establish a dedicated business unit and Centre of Excellence to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI), as the technology services company entered into a global partnership with AI firm Anthropic, with a focus on cybersecurity, safety and governance.

According to a press release by HCL Tech issued on Monday, the company said it will develop industry-specific solutions using Anthropic's Claude, Cowork and Claude Code, while its software subsidiary, HCLSoftware, will integrate Claude capabilities into select enterprise products across cybersecurity, automation, business process applications and application development.

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The collaboration aims to help businesses move from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, with secure implementation and governance mechanisms forming a key part of the initiative.

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HCLTech will provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude and help clients adopt AI-native engineering practices, train employees and develop the organisational capabilities required to operate agentic AI safely at scale.

The company will also integrate Claude and Claude Code into its agentic software engineering platform, AIForce, across IT support, code remediation and digital employee services. These workflows will include policy safeguards, exception handling and human oversight for high-impact changes.

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HCLSoftware, as an independent software vendor partner, will embed Claude capabilities into selected products, including HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan, while also enabling Actian AI Analyst.

“AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work,” Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, said.

She added that the partnership would help integrate Claude and Claude Code into systems used by banks, hospitals, telecom companies and manufacturers.

HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said the company's combination of global technology services capabilities and software products would help it securely engineer and deploy agentic AI at scale.

“Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV,” Vijayakumar said, adding that the partnership would strengthen the company's ability to deliver business outcomes for clients.

The collaboration builds on HCLTech's existing capabilities in AI, engineering, data, cloud and software, with the companies seeking to support enterprise adoption of AI systems at scale.

On Monday, shares of HCL Tech ended 0.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,223 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)

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