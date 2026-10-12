DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / HCLTech, Anthropic partner to scale governed agentic AI across enterprises

HCLTech, Anthropic partner to scale governed agentic AI across enterprises

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:36 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): HCL Technologies will establish a dedicated business unit and Centre of Excellence to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI), as the technology services company entered into a global partnership with AI firm Anthropic, with a focus on cybersecurity, safety and governance.

According to a press release by HCL Tech issued on Monday, the company said it will develop industry-specific solutions using Anthropic's Claude, Cowork and Claude Code, while its software subsidiary, HCLSoftware, will integrate Claude capabilities into select enterprise products across cybersecurity, automation, business process applications and application development.

Advertisement

The collaboration aims to help businesses move from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, with secure implementation and governance mechanisms forming a key part of the initiative.

Advertisement

HCLTech will provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude and help clients adopt AI-native engineering practices, train employees and develop the organisational capabilities required to operate agentic AI safely at scale.

The company will also integrate Claude and Claude Code into its agentic software engineering platform, AIForce, across IT support, code remediation and digital employee services. These workflows will include policy safeguards, exception handling and human oversight for high-impact changes.

Advertisement

HCLSoftware, as an independent software vendor partner, will embed Claude capabilities into selected products, including HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan, while also enabling Actian AI Analyst.

“AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work,” Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, said.

She added that the partnership would help integrate Claude and Claude Code into systems used by banks, hospitals, telecom companies and manufacturers.

HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said the company's combination of global technology services capabilities and software products would help it securely engineer and deploy agentic AI at scale.

“Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV,” Vijayakumar said, adding that the partnership would strengthen the company's ability to deliver business outcomes for clients.

The collaboration builds on HCLTech's existing capabilities in AI, engineering, data, cloud and software, with the companies seeking to support enterprise adoption of AI systems at scale.

On Monday, shares of HCL Tech ended 0.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,223 on the National Stock Exchange. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts