HCLTech, CrowdStrike expand partnership to help enterprises secure AI applications, agents and data

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): HCLTech and cybersecurity company CrowdStrike have expanded their strategic partnership to help enterprises strengthen security around artificial intelligence (AI) applications, models, agents, identities and data, HCLTech said in an official statement.

The expanded partnership will integrate CrowdStrike's Falcon Guardian with HCLTech's AI Security and Resilience services, bringing AI security deeper into enterprise security operations as businesses increasingly deploy AI at scale.

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The companies will combine Falcon Guardian's AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities with HCLTech's cybersecurity advisory, AI governance, implementation and managed services delivered through its Cybersecurity Fusion Centers, the statement said.

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The partnership builds on the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services launched by the two companies in March 2026.

According to HCLTech, the expanded offering is aimed at helping enterprises identify and manage emerging risks across their AI environments while improving visibility into potential cyber threats.

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CrowdStrike's Falcon Guardian will be combined with HCLTech's TRiBe framework, which focuses on AI trust, risk governance and resilience. The companies will also use HCLTech's VERITY Frontier AI Resilience operating model to continuously identify, validate and mitigate exploitable cyber exposure across hybrid environments.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike, said AI is increasingly becoming a new attack surface for enterprises.

“AI is becoming a new enterprise attack surface, and securing it requires visibility and protection everywhere AI operates,” Bernard said.

He added that CrowdStrike had developed AI Detection and Response capabilities to secure the broader AI attack surface and said the partnership with HCLTech would help bring those capabilities to more enterprises as they scale their AI adoption.

HCLTech Executive Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity Amit Jain said companies need to address both sides of the AI security challenge -- protecting against AI-powered attacks while also securing the AI systems they themselves deploy.

“The next generation of enterprise security will require organizations to address both sides of the AI risk equation, defending against AI-powered threats while securing the AI systems they deploy,” Jain said.

He said the expanded partnership would combine the companies' cybersecurity capabilities to help businesses adopt AI while maintaining security and operational resilience.

HCLTech and CrowdStrike said the expanded partnership is designed to help organisations scale AI securely and responsibly while improving their overall resilience against emerging cyber risks.

Shares of HCLTech closed at Rs 1,260 per share on the NSE on Tuesday. (ANI)

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