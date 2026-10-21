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Home / Business / HCLTech launches NVIDIA-powered AI solution to reduce physical testing of vehicle software

HCLTech launches NVIDIA-powered AI solution to reduce physical testing of vehicle software

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ANI
Updated At : 05:19 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): IT services company HCLTech on Wednesday announced the launch of an NVIDIA-powered artificial intelligence (AI) solution aimed at reducing automakers' dependence on physical vehicle testing by using virtual simulations to test software, including under rare and safety-critical driving conditions.

According to a company release, the AI-powered Verification and Validation (V&V) solution is designed for automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to automate software testing, improve safety checks and accelerate software releases.

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The development comes as vehicles increasingly rely on software to control various functions, while frequent software updates and changing regulatory requirements are making traditional testing processes more complex and time-consuming.

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"Automotive software is evolving faster than traditional validation processes were designed to handle. Frequent software updates, increasingly complex vehicle systems and the need to demonstrate compliance across changing configurations can make validation slow, fragmented and difficult to scale," said Pankaj Tagra, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Mobility at HCLTech.

The company said its new solution uses NVIDIA's simulation technologies and AI capabilities to create virtual testing environments, allowing automakers to test vehicle software across a wider range of scenarios, including conditions that may be difficult to recreate through physical testing.

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The solution also connects software requirements, test creation, execution, analysis and compliance reporting, helping manufacturers identify software failures faster and maintain records needed for regulatory compliance.

"Powered by NVIDIA, HCLTech's V&V for Auto is designed to help organizations shift from periodic, labor-intensive testing to continuous, intelligent validation, using simulation and AI to make software release decisions with greater speed and confidence," Tagra added.

The offering combines HCLTech's automotive engineering capabilities with NVIDIA technologies, including Omniverse, Cosmos, Alpamayo and Nemotron AI models, to support automated testing and validation.

NVIDIA also highlighted the growing importance of simulation as automotive manufacturers develop increasingly software-driven vehicles.

"Validation now sets the pace for software-defined vehicles," said Dr Sebastian Scheurle, EMEA Industry Lead Automotive Enterprise at NVIDIA.

He added that the solution would help automakers move more testing into simulation, identify safety-critical scenarios earlier and release software with greater confidence.

While the solution is intended to reduce reliance on physical testing and improve software development efficiency, HCLTech has not disclosed any customer deployments, quantified cost savings or specific reductions in testing timelines in its announcement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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