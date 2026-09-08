HCLTech launches Rs 185 crore semiconductor testing lab

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): HCLTech has launched an advanced semiconductor laboratory in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 185 crore, expanding its capabilities in chip testing, validation and failure analysis, according to a stock exchange filing by the company on Tuesday.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will provide end-to-end post-silicon engineering services, including testing chips after they have been manufactured, electrical validation, qualification and analysis of chip failures. Of the total facility, 25,000 square feet has been set aside for specialised cleanrooms used for semiconductor testing and related processes.

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“The inauguration of our Advanced Semiconductor Lab in Bengaluru is a proud milestone for HCLTech and reinforces India’s growing leadership in semiconductor innovation,” Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, said in the release filed with the stock exchanges.

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“This facility reflects our deep commitment to investing in high-end engineering capabilities. We are excited to contribute to the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced technology,” he added.

According to the filing, the facility will support research and development, pre-production and production qualification. It will also allow HCLTech to carry out electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis on a single platform.

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The company said the lab will cater to both domestic and international markets and is aimed at reducing the time taken to test and qualify semiconductor products before commercial production.

The cleanroom at the facility is equipped with automated test equipment, probes, qualification chambers and failure-analysis tools, including optical and electron microscopy and focused ion beam systems, the filing said.

HCLTech said the facility is also set to seek global certifications, including ISO 17025 and ISO 9001, along with certifications applicable to the aerospace and medical sectors.

HCLTech has been building its semiconductor business through investments in chip design, engineering and testing infrastructure.

The company has around two decades of experience in the semiconductor sector. HCLTech employs more than 223,000 people across 60 countries and provides services in areas including artificial intelligence, digital, engineering, cloud and software.

According to the company’s official semiconductor business page, it has invested more than USD 70 million across over 10 semiconductor laboratories globally.

The company is also part of the HCL Group-Foxconn joint venture, India Chip, which is setting up a Rs 3,706 crore display-driver semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

HCLTech has separately announced semiconductor-related collaborations with Intel Foundry, Arm, CAST, Samsung and Dolphin Semiconductor in recent years.

Its consolidated revenue for the 12 months ended June 2026 stood at USD 14.8 billion, according to the company. (ANI)

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