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New York [US]/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19: HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

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For the third year in a row, this achievement underscores HCLTech's ongoing commitment to conducting business with the highest ethical standards and integrating its core values, including integrity and social responsibility, into its daily work with people, clients, partners and the broader community. To receive this recognition, HCLTech was evaluated by the World's Most Ethical Companies® assessment, which requires companies to provide more than 240 proof points related to ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact, and overall training and awareness for its employees.

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"It is an honor to once again be named as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies, a further testament to our unwavering adherence to our core values and ensuring that all our people operate with the utmost respect and integrity in everything we do," said Olaf Casperson, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at HCLTech.

"Congratulations to HCLTech for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

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About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe

elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, ANZ

james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa

nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

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