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Home / Business / HCLTech, NetApp expand partnership to deliver hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service for enterprise AI

HCLTech, NetApp expand partnership to deliver hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service for enterprise AI

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ANI
Updated At : 11:19 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): HCLTech and NetApp expanded their partnership for hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service (STaaS) to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The initiative is designed to assist organisations in scaling artificial intelligence alongside traditional enterprise data workloads.

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According to an HCLTech press release, the joint solution combines HCLTech's Utility for Everything (U4X) digital infrastructure framework with NetApp Keystone pay-as-you-go storage services. The architecture allows enterprises to align data storage requirements with shifting operational demands while utilising HCLTech's AI Factory offerings to handle the development, deployment, and operation of generative AI applications.

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The model links consumption-based infrastructure with data management functions to shift enterprise systems from early AI test phases to full-scale operations. It permits organizations to run workloads near their storage locations, addressing data governance requirements and operational turnaround times.

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Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President of the Hybrid Cloud Business Unit at HCLTech, outlines the operational focus of the initiative. "Our collaboration with NetApp reflects our focus on helping enterprises scale AI in a pragmatic and efficient way," Singh said.

"By combining flexible infrastructure models with strong data management capabilities, we are enabling clients to unlock the value of their data and accelerate their AI journeys," Singh added.

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The combined offering incorporates deployment frameworks previously implemented across several commercial sectors. These previous operations include a global food and beverage enterprise that used the consumption model to reduce upfront infrastructure investments, alongside a European telecommunications firm that applied the systems across distributed environments to meet regional regulatory mandates.

Alvaro Celis, Chief Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp, highlighted the co-created technology offerings of the expanded collaboration.

"We believe strong partnerships are built by co-creating technology offerings, business models, solutions and services that deliver meaningful customer value," Celis said. "This collaboration gives customers access to NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure through a flexible, accessible business model, backed by HCLTech's hands-on expertise." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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