HCLTech, Sarvam to set up AI Data Center in Odisha with Rs 14,257 crore investment

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): HCLTech on Friday announced that it will set up its first AI Data Center in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park in partnership with AI startup Sarvam and the Government of Odisha, with a planned capital outlay of Rs 14,257 crore, including financial assistance from the state government.

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According to a company regulatory filing enclosing a press release issued under SEBI's Listing Regulations, the proposed AI Data Center will be established as part of HCLTech's recently announced entry into the full-stack AI market. The company said, "The planned capital outlay for the project will be Rs 14,257 crores, including financial assistance from the Government of Odisha."

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The release said, "This investment will boost India's sovereign AI play and local developer ecosystem by leveraging HCLTech's full-stack AI capabilities and Sarvam's foundation models to offer sector-specific AI applications to private and public sector enterprises and address the government's sovereignty needs." It added that the project will also help deliver multilingual AI-based services to the last mile.

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An MoU for the project was signed between HCLTech, the Government of Odisha and Sarvam in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, senior state government officials and executives from HCLTech and Sarvam.

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said, "In line with the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, we strive to be an enabler of India's sovereign AI ecosystem with differentiated offerings across the value chain through focused investments and partnerships. We are pleased to start this endeavor in partnership with Odisha government and Sarvam."

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HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said the project marks "an important milestone" in the company's AI strategy.

"This will enable us to serve the large demand for sovereign AI solutions and unlock the scale of our strategic partnership with Sarvam. Odisha offers a progressive policy environment backed by excellent infrastructure and we look forward to working with them in collaboration with Sarvam," he said.

Sarvam Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar said the Odisha Sovereign AI Park "will connect high-performance compute with Indian models and real-world applications," adding that the partnership aims to bring the company's AI capabilities to enterprises and public systems at scale. (ANI)

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