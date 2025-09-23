HCLTech to modernise IT infrastructure and transform digital foundation services for Gothenburg-Based manufacturer

New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines and comprehensive transport solutions, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, announced that they have renewed their longstanding digital transformation agreement with an expanded scope of services.

Under a new multi-year contract, HCLTech will enhance and modernise the Gothenburg-based manufacturer's IT infrastructure and transform its digital foundation services. By leveraging its proprietary GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, HCLTech will deliver platform-based managed services, hyper automation and full-stack observability.

The AI-powered solutions will enable one-click provisioning of IT services and will help optimise operational efficiency and enhance the employee and customer experience. HCLTech's solutions will accelerate the client's sustainability goals by advancing responsible and efficient IT practices.

"We are delighted to be a trusted digital transformation partner and contribute to the client's growth strategy. We look forward to leveraging our full-stack technology portfolio to build a future-ready digital foundation," said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.

"We are proud to continue being a part of the client's growth journey. This renewal and expanded scope reflect the strong foundation we've built together over the years. The expansion of this strategic agreement further reinforces HCLTech's leadership in the global automotive vertical, which is amongst the company's key growth areas," added Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, HCLTech.

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. It worked with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2025 totaled $14 billion. (ANI)

