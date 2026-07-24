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Home / Business / HCLTech's Odisha projects to create over 6,000 skilled jobs, focus on AI talent development

HCLTech's Odisha projects to create over 6,000 skilled jobs, focus on AI talent development

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): HCLTech's proposed Global Development Centre and AI infrastructure projects in Odisha are expected to create over 6,000 direct skilled jobs while strengthening the state's AI talent ecosystem, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said on Friday.

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Speaking to the media after the signing of two MoUs with HCLTech and AI startup Sarvam, Majhi said the Global Development Centre would strengthen Odisha's IT ecosystem and generate large-scale employment in the state.

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"According to today's first MoU, HCLTech is going to establish a Global Development Centre in Odisha, which will give a new identity to the state's IT ecosystem globally," he said.

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Referring to the second agreement, he said HCLTech and Sarvam AI will establish a Sovereign AI Park and an AI-optimised data centre in the state.

"With this, our country's data will be safe in our country and AI will definitely develop in Odisha," Majhi said, adding that the projects reflect the state's growing focus on the technology sector.

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Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the company chose Odisha after evaluating the state's policy framework and talent ecosystem.

"When we were looking for a location and state in partnership with Sarvam, it was a good opportunity for us to establish an AI data centre in Odisha with Sarvam. There is talent, technical skills and engineering colleges. HCLTech is committed to Odisha," she said.

Nadar said the company's focus would extend beyond infrastructure to developing future-ready talent for the AI economy.

"We will be working with Sarvam to build AI talent. AI talent does not necessarily come immediately. Engineering talent needs to be skilled in future skills. We will be doing that as well," she said.

Earlier in the day, HCLTech announced plans to establish its first AI Data Center in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park in partnership with Sarvam and the Odisha government, with a planned capital outlay of Rs 14,257 crore. The project will also include a Global Development Centre as Odisha seeks to expand its presence in AI, digital infrastructure and technology services. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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