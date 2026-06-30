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Home / Business / HDFC Bank appoints former Chief Election Commissioner as new part-time chairman

HDFC Bank appoints former Chief Election Commissioner as new part-time chairman

Appointment represents a major board-level move at India's biggest private sector lender

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:18 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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HDFC Bank made a significant leadership change on Monday when it named former Chief Election Commissioner and Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman, subject Reserve Bank of India approval.
The appointment represents a major board-level move at India's biggest private sector lender and an effort to improve governance and bring in substantial policymaking experience in the face of a changing financial landscape.
According to a regulatory filing, Rajiv Kumar was appointed as an Additional Director (Independent Director) by HDFC Bank's Board of Directors for a four-year term starting on June 30, 2026.
In addition, the bank authorised his nomination as a three-year part-time chairman, subject to RBI approval. The lender stated that its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendations served as the basis for Kumar's nomination.
Furthermore, the bank confirmed that Kumar is not barred from serving as a director by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other body.
Kumar is seen as one of India's most seasoned officials in the field of financial policy. After being instrumental in the development of important financial reforms, he retired as India's Finance Secretary in February 2020.
After retiring, he briefly chaired the Public Enterprises Selection Board before taking on the role of India's 25th Chief Election Commissioner, supervising the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
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