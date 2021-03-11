HDFC Bank hikes lending rates

PTI

Mumbai, May 9

Joining its peers that have raised lending rates after the surprise tightening of the monetary policy by the RBI, private bank HDFC Bank has also hiked rates on its offerings by 0.25%.

The bank has hiked the marginal cost of funding-based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.25% across tenors from May 7. The 1-year MCLR — the rate to which a majority of consumer loans are linked — has been revised to 7.50%, while the overnight MCLR is 7.15%.