HDFC Bank now 2nd most-valuable firm

PTI

New Delhi, July 20

HDFC Bank on Thursday became the second most-valuable company by market capitalisation, overtaking IT behemoth TCS.

At the close of trade, HDFC Bank, which recently completed the merger of its mortgage financier parent HDFC into itself, commanded a market capitalisation (mcap) of Rs 12,72,718.60 crore, which was Rs 5,826.95 crore more than TCS’ Rs 12,66,891.65 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC Bank ended at Rs 1,688.50 apiece, up 0.22% on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 0.36% to Rs 1,690.95.

However, shares of TCS dipped 0.25% to end at Rs 3,462.35 each. During the day, it fell 1% to Rs 3,436. HDFC, the parent of HDFC Bank, merged into the lender on July 1.

Reliance Industries is the country’s most-valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,72,455.70 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank (Rs 6,96,538.85 crore) and Hindustan Unilever (Rs 6,34,941.79 crore) in the top five order. HDFC Bank is also the country’s most-valuable bank by mcap.