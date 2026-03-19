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Home / Business / HDFC Bank shares tumble nearly 9% after Chairman quits

HDFC Bank shares tumble nearly 9% after Chairman quits

Company’s market valuation erodes by Rs 65,176.48 crore to Rs 12,31,666.45 crore

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:58 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Shares of HDFC Bank dived nearly 9 per cent on Thursday morning trade after Atanu Chakraborty resigned as Chairman of the country’s second biggest lender citing ethical concerns.

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The blue-chip stock tanked 8.41 per cent to Rs 772 -- its 52-week low—on the BSE.

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At the NSE, the stock tumbled 8.66 per cent to hit the 52-week low of Rs 770.

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The company’s market valuation eroded by Rs 65,176.48 crore to Rs 12,31,666.45 crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex traded 1740.34 points lower at 74,949.92 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 514.85 points to 23,262.95.

This is the first time that the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank left mid-way raising concerns over its functioning.

“Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over the last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision,” he said in his resignation letter dated March 17.

In a letter addressed to Chairman of Governance, Nomination, Remuneration Committee H K Bhanwala, Chakraborty said that “There are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above.”

In a late evening filing, HDFC Bank said Chakraborty has on March 18, 2026, tendered his resignation as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank with immediate effect.

The bank further said, “Whilst the resignation letter of Chakraborty was dated March 17, 2026, the same was received by the Bank on March 18, 2026 at 15:17 hours (IST).”

Further, the filing said, based on an application made by the bank, the Reserve Bank of India on March 18, 2026, has granted its approval for the appointment of Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman of the HDFC Bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of 3 months.

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