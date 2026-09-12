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Home / Business / HDFC Bank’s board picks two names for MD and CEO post

HDFC Bank’s board picks two names for MD and CEO post

the names of the two applicants put forward for the top position were kept confidential by the bank

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Sashidhar Jagdishan, the current MD and CEO, told the board late last month that he would not seek reappointment when his second term expires in October. Reuters file
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The board of HDFC Bank, the biggest private sector lender in India, approved two candidates on Saturday for the roles of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) based on the recommendations of its governance, nomination and remuneration committee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be given their names in order of preference along with the proposed compensation for a three-year term.

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However, the names of the two applicants put forward for the top position were kept confidential by the bank.

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Sashidhar Jagdishan, the current MD and CEO, told the board late last month that he would not apply for reappointment when his second term expires in October.

The RBI has designated HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank as systemically significant banks, meaning they must meet higher capital requirements.

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The bank’s deputy managing director since 2023, Kaizad Bharucha, is one of the names associated with the succession battle. Bharucha has become a strong internal contender to replace Jagdishan. Anup Bagchi, MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Rajiv Sabharwal, MD and CEO of Tata Capital, and Pralay Mondal, MD and CEO of CSB Bank, are reportedly among the other names in contention.

In addition, the bank has authorised Jimmy Tata’s appointment as an executive director for a term of three years following the date of RBI approval or any other time frame that the central bank specifies.

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