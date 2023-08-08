 HDFC Bank’s initiative : The Tribune India

HDFC Bank's initiative

HDFC Bank’s initiative

Photo for representation. File photo



HDFC Bank has opened over 100 Banking Correspondent Centres across various states. These will function as a mini branch, with village-level entrepreneurs assisting customers.

PFC lists NCDs on BSE

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) recently listed its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on the BSE. The issue was oversubscribed 5.65 times.

Desh Bhagat varsity pact

The School of Business Management & Commerce, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, has signed an MoU with Uniglobe College, affiliated to Pokharan University, Kathmandu, for collaboration in academic and research activities.

Dyson brand ambassador

Dyson has roped in Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as a brand ambassador for its hair care products.

Fleet of Toyota Hilux for Army

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has delivered a fleet of the iconic Hilux to the Indian Army. It was put through extensive and rigorous evaluation by the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

NFL donates water cooler

NFL, Bathinda, has donated an RO water cooler to Government Primary School, Joganand, under its CSR Scheme 2022-23. Vijay Kant Goyal, executive director, handed over the cooler to the school.

Zyber 365 becomes unicorn

AI startup Zyber 365 has raised $100 million in Series A funding at a valuation of $1.2 billion, becoming the 109th unicorn in India’s startup ecosystem.

Airtel launches IQ Reach

Airtel has launched IQ Reach, a self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands/companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalised communication.

Ray-Ban ‘Reverse’collection

Ray-Ban has launched 'Reverse' collection. “As the most-beloved eyewear brand, we continue to leverage the power of our iconicity while bringing innovation and technology,” said Francesco Liut, Chief Marketing Officer, EssilorLuxottica.

Kohli to bat for Essilor

Essilor has roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador. The partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies.

Millet recipes at ITC Hotels

The ITC Hotel Group has launched a range of millet-based breads across its hotels and select Marriott International hotels in India and the APAC region.

Redcliffe Labs in Rohtak

Redcliffe Labs has opened its lab in Rohtak. It aims to provide diagnostics solutions, bringing comprehensive healthcare on the doorsteps of people.

Tata unveils Kashmiri saffron

Tata Consumer Products has forayed into premium Kashmiri saffron category under its provenance brand Himalayan.

Piramal all-women branch

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has launched its first all-women branch in Punjab at Mohali.

‘Cosgynae-23’conference

Over 70 gynaecologists from across the world shared their thoughts on multiple gynaecological issues during an international interdisciplinary conference ‘Cosgynae-23’held in Chandigarh recently.

Meet on financial inclusion

Sa-Dhan recently organised a Regional Conference on Advancing Financial Inclusion in Chandigarh. HP Singh, Chair, Sa-Dhan, emphasised the role of microfinance sector in financial inclusion.

The Leela expands footprint

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has announced the opening of its second hotel in Kerala — The Leela Ashtamudi.

Tribune Shorts


