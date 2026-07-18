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Home / Business / HDFC Bank’s net profit jumps 4.98% to Rs 19,059.72 crore in Q1 FY27

HDFC Bank’s net profit jumps 4.98% to Rs 19,059.72 crore in Q1 FY27

The bank's total income increased from Rs 99,200.03 crore reported a year ago to Rs 92,184.38 crore

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 4.98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 19,059.72 crore in the first quarter of FY27, as compared to Rs 18,155.21 crore posted in the same period last year.

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In comparison to the Rs 19,221.05 crore reported in Q4FY26, HDFC Bank's Q1FY27 net profit was flat.

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As of June 30, 2026, the bank's total balance sheet size was Rs 43,97,500 crore, up from Rs 39,54,100 crore on June 30, 2025.

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For the quarter, the bank's net interest income (NII) was Rs 33,534 crore, up 1 per cent sequentially and 6.7 per cent YoY. On total assets, the net interest margin was 3.26 per cent, while on interest-earning assets, it was 3.40 per cent

The bank's total income increased from Rs 99,200.03 crore reported a year ago to Rs 92,184.38 crore.

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By the end of June, total deposits had risen 14.7 percent YoY to ₹31.71 trillion. With Rs 3.76 trillion in savings account deposits and Rs 3.25 trillion in current account deposits, CASA deposits increased by 9.4 percent to Rs 7.01 trillion. While the CASA ratio was 32.3 percent, time deposits increased by 17.4 percent to Rs 21.46 trillion.

The average assets under management (AUM) of the bank rose by Rs 2.96 lakh crore, or 10.8 percent YoY.

Earlier, on 15 July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a period of three years.

The appointment filled the bank's top board position after the resignation of former Part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty earlier this year.

According to the bank's earlier exchange filing, Chakraborty stepped down on March 18, 2026, citing that "certain happenings and practices" within the bank were "not in congruence" with his personal values and ethics.

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