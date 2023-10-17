HDFC Bank’s Q2 profit zooms to Rs 16,811 cr

PTI

Mumbai, October 16

HDFC Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 16,811 crore. In the first results of the merged entity after the amalgamation of HDFC Ltd into it, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 15,976 crore on a standalone basis. The total income grew to Rs 78,406 crore from Rs 46,181 crore in the year-ago period.

