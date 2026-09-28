HDFC ERGO Concludes 11th Insurance Quiz Junior With Participation From 16,900+ Students Across 600+ Districts

This year, the quiz witnessed participation from 4,850 schools, covering nearly 76% of the country’s districts across 28 states and 8 union territories in India.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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India’s leading private sector general insurance company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, concluded the grand finale of the 11th edition of Insurance Quiz Junior 2026, marking a key milestone in its nationwide mission to strengthen financial awareness across Bharat. This year, the initiative engaged from 16,900+ students across 1,100+ cities, representing all States and Union Territories, reinforcing its position as one of India’s widest-reaching school engagement programmes focused on insurance awareness.

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HDFC ERGO has been organising various initiatives to deepen insurance awareness across the country. The Insurance Quiz Junior, which aims to spread awareness among next generation from an early age, has been an integral part of this overall agenda where every year thousands of school students from 8th and 9th grades from across the country participate in this nation-wide initiative. What began in 2016 with just one city and 18 schools has now grown into a national movement with a footprint of 3 million students reached over a decade, covering almost three-fourths of India’s district landscape. This quiz is a part of the Company’s effort in shaping up a financially informed India by equipping young learners with the knowledge and confidence, so that they make smarter decisions in the future.

After a closely contested finale, Medhansh Deole & Tanvi Shukla from Jawaharlal Nehru School BHEL, Madhya Pradesh were crowned champions of this edition. The close behind were Dilan Dawn & Pranav Santhosh from Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Kerala and Alisha Jain & Aayush Jha from The Kalyani School, Maharashtra who secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. The grand finale concluded on a high note, with the champions receiving a cash prize of Rs 2,25,000, the first runners-up taking home Rs 1,50,000, and the second runners-up awarded Rs 75,000. The other three finalists’ schools were Sunbeam English School, Uttar Pradesh, Sunbeam Lahartara, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Public School Paradip Refinery, Odisha.

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Speaking at the grand finale of this year’s edition, Parthanil Ghosh, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “With over 24 crore school students, India has one of the strongest education systems in the world. By empowering young minds with insurance knowledge, we are nurturing financially aware citizens for the future. This year we conducted the quiz in ten languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and Assamese, and reached to the students across every state and union territory, thus reinforcing our commitment to building a financially informed young India.”

The quiz began with an enthusiastic participation from 4,850 teams, each represented by two students from the same school, competing through the preliminary and zonal rounds. Ultimately, six teams made it to the grand finale, comprising four zonal winners and two teams that advanced through the Eliminator round. Among the 16, 900+ participating students, Rs 47% were girls, reinforcing the programme’s continued emphasis on inclusivity.

Adding to the excitement, all finalists were hosted for an educational excursion to the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai’s oldest museum dedicated to art and culture, where students also participated in an interactive learning workshop.

Building on its mission to spread financial awareness, the company has also been conducting state‑level insurance quiz and also launched the first‑ever Insurance Quiz Senior for undergraduate students in 2025, drawing participation from 1,100+ students across 140+ cities.

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading private sector general insurance companies of India, whose promoters are HDFC Bank Limited, one of India’s leading private sector banks, and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touchpoint and milestone.

The Company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with Rs 250 branches and Rs 650+ digital offices across India. HDFC ERGO’s technology platform has empowered the customers to avail services digitally on a 24x7 basis, with Rs 86% of services are catered digitally of which 12% are AI led The Company issued Rs 4.2 crore policies in FY26.

Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com or stay connected on the following social media handles to get more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the company.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hdfcergo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hdfcergogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hdfcergo

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/hdfcergo

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