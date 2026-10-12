Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

• Supported by Paralymic Committee of India, HDFC ERGO’s PlayAble, is a unique platform, to support para-sports and para-athletes

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• The Company also announced the upcoming launch of its new features at the PlayAble app, which will simplify para‑sport entry pathways (classification), and hence deepen the grassroots engagements with para‑athletes across India

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In a landmark step towards inclusive sports development, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance company of India, in collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), announced its upcoming launch of the enhanced version of its para-sport support app PlayAble, at the official send-off ceremony for India’s contingent participating in the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan.

HDFC ERGO’s PlayAble, in its present avatar, has been helping para-athletes to connect with training facilities, coaches and peers across the country. The Company is coming up with an upgraded version of the app in December, that will deepen the engagement with para-athletes by strengthening and simplifying their entry pathways making classification easily accessible, especially for those at the grassroots who often lack information or support to begin their sporting journey.

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In India, many aspiring para-athletes are unaware of how to identify suitable sports or understand basic eligibility requirements. The upgraded PlayAble will address this gap by offering simplified, intuitive guidance that will help the individuals explore which para-sports they may be able to pursue and understand how participation pathways are structured. By making foundational information easier to access, the platform will encourage more and more individuals with disabilities to take their first step (classification) into para-sports. Additionally, PlayAble will also build a backend database of emerging athletes, helping creating visibility for grassroots talents across India.

Parthanil Ghosh, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “Globally, the WHO/IPC’s WeThe15 movement shows that 15% of the world’s population lives with a disability, and 3–4% may be eligible for the Paralympic pathway. For India, this reflects enormous untapped sporting potential that clearer access and simpler information can unlock. We hope that initiatives like PlayAble, will enable wider participation and encourage more aspiring para-athletes to explore what is possible for them. Our para-athletes has been an inspiration to the entire nation, and I wish the entire contingent the very best at the Asian Para Games.”

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, “India’s rise in para-sport reflects the extraordinary potential that exists across our country, especially at the grassroots. The pathway to para-sport needs greater visibility and understanding, and classification is the first step in that journey. HDFC ERGO’s PlayAble supports the larger goal of building a stronger, more inclusive and future-ready pipeline for Indian para-sport. With PlayAble, HDFC ERGO is not just supporting sports, it is rewriting the rules of inclusion.”

Explore the current version of PlayAble: www.playableindia.com

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, one of the leading private sector general insurance companies of India, whose promoters are HDFC Bank Limited, one of India’s leading private sector banks, and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touchpoint and milestone.

The Company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with Rs 250 branches and Rs 650+ digital offices across India. HDFC ERGO’s technology platform has empowered the customers to avail services digitally on a 24x7 basis, with Rs 86% of services are catered digitally of which 12% are AI led The Company issued Rs 4.2 crore policies in FY26.

Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com or stay connected on the following social media handles to get more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the company.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hdfcergo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hdfcergogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hdfcergo

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/hdfcergo

About Paralympic Committee of India (PCI)

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is the official governing body responsible for selecting and supporting Indian athletes for the Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games, and other international para sporting events. Committed to promoting inclusivity and excellence in sports, PCI works to empower athletes with disabilities through structured programs, training support, and advocacy. As a recognized National Paralympic Committee under the International Paralympic Committee, PCI plays a vital role in shaping a more accessible and competitive sporting environment in India.

Social Media Contacts:

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/paralympicsindia_official/

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/ParalympicCommitteeOfIndia

Twitter Link: https://x.com/pci_in_official?s=21

LinkedIn Link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-official/posts/?feedView=all

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/@paralympiccommitteeofindia

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