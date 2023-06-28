HDFC & HDFC Bank to merge operations on July 1, says Parekh

PTI

Mumbai, June 27

The reverse merger of the housing finance major HDFC with its banking subsidiary HDFC Bank will be effective July 1, Corporation chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday.

“Almost all the approvals are in place, and we hope to complete the merger process effective July 1. The Boards of HDFC and the bank are meeting separately on June 30 after office hours to clear and approve the merger, which will be effective July 1,” Parekh, flanked by his deputy Keki Mistry, said.

Biggest transaction of India Inc Termed as the biggest transaction in the history of India Inc, HDFC Bank on April 4, 2022, agreed to take over its parent, which is the largest pure-play mortgage lender, in a $40-billion all-stock deal

Parekh was talking to reporters after dedicating the HT Parekh Legacy Centre (Deepak Parekh’s uncle who founded the country’s first home finance company in 1978 after he retired from ICICI Ltd in 1977) at the Ramon House, the headquarters of the housing finance major, which handles over Rs 6 lakh crore of home loans in its book.

HDFC vice-chairman and chief executive Keki Mistry said after the all-stock merger, the shares of HDFC will cease to be traded from July 13 or 14.

“Effective July 13 or 14 or latest by July 17 for sure, HDFC shares will be trading as HDFC Bank shares. Frankly speaking, I can’t tell you an exact date for this as this process is up to the exchanges to decide and execute,” Mistry explained.

The combined shares of the HDFC twins will have the highest weighting on the indices at close to 14%, much higher than the present index heavyweight Reliance Industries with a 10.4% weightage. Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.