HDFC Investments merger gets nod

New Delhi, April 24
HDFC Bank today said Monetary Authority of Singapore has given an approval for merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with parent HDFC Ltd.
Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments and a foreign step-down subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, received approval for the merger.
