HDFC Life and the Tata Digital Group Enter Strategic Partnership

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: HDFC Life, one of India's leading private insurers has joined hands with Tata Fintech, a subsidiary of Tata Digital, through a Corporate Agency partnership to offer HDFC Life's products and services on Tata Neu, India's large-scale loyalty and financial services app.

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The Company's protection and investment solutions will be available on Tata Neu's platform. This partnership will enable millions of existing and new customers of the app plan for their financial goals in a seamless manner.

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Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life, said, "India is moving at a significant pace when it comes to accessing most products and services through a digital-first interface. Our partnership with the Tata Digital group further enables us reach these digital savvy customers through the Tata Neu app and plan for their protection and investment needs, in a seamless manner. Our brands are aligned to make India more secure and enable many more Indians live with pride."

Mr. Sajith Sivanandan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Digital, said, "Our endeavour at Tata Neu is to simplify how customers fulfil their financial and lifestyle needs through a trusted and frictionless digital experience. Our collaboration with HDFC Life strengthens our range of life insurance solutions, helping our consumers seamlessly plan and protect their financial future with greater ease. We believe this partnership will encourage more customers to consider life insurance as an integral part of their financial plans, with the convenience and trust of being able to access it through Tata Neu, anytime and anywhere."

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About HDFC Life

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has over 60 products (individual and group products) including optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touchpoints through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 500, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Tata Digital Group

Tata Digital Group, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, enhances everyday consumer experiences through platforms like Tata Neu, bigbasket, Croma, Tata Cliq and Tata 1mg. Tata Neu, is designed as a trusted digital companion, bringing together payments, financial services, and lifestyle experiences in a connected ecosystem anchored by a unified rewards program. Through Tata NeuCoins, customers are recognized and rewarded across their interactions with Tata brands, enabling them to unlock greater value from both everyday transactions and key life moments.

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