Anjali Bhagwat - Former World no.1 Shooter, Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardee joins the celebrations

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuters travelling on Mumbai's Metro line 3 will now see a familiar name as they approach the Mahalaxmi metro station – HDFC Life.

HDFC Life, with its head office located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai is proud to be associated with the Mahalaxmi metro station. The newly installed Metro line 3 is part of the city's growing network and the Mahalaxmi metro station is set to become a major transit hub on the 33.5 km long Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR corridor.

HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, started its journey of financial security 25 years ago. This journey is in many ways similar to that of commuters who take the metro everyday to reach their respective destinations while striving to fulfill aspirations and to build and secure the future for themselves and their loved ones.

Speaking at the inauguration of the HDFC Life Mahalaxmi metro station, Vibha Padalkar – Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life said, "HDFC Life's journey as a life insurer started in the year 2000 from the city of Mumbai. Over the last 25 years, we have insured millions of policyholders across the country, protecting them financially and enabling them to continue their journey of life with pride.

We are delighted to commemorate this special occasion of '25 years of HDFC Life' through our brand's association with Mahalaxmi metro station. The Mumbai metro is the new lifeline of the city. We are proud to be associated with this new-age infrastructure milestone that will serve generations to come."

On this special occasion, the leadership team of HDFC Life was joined by Anjali Bhagwat, ace shooter, recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, and a Mumbaikar. Anjali has many awards and accolades to her credit and her journey has been all about discipline, determination and preparedness that enabled her to achieve her goal.

As a life insurer HDFC Life always encourages individuals to plan and prepare for life's goals and protect themselves and their loved ones against uncertainties. HDFC Life's 25-year journey reflects its reach and impact since its inception in 2000. Serving an active base of more than 11 cr. customers,* HDFC Life continues to educate individuals and create greater awareness on the importance of financial protection thus enabling them to live a life of pride, true to its motto of 'Sar utha ke jiyo'.

From securing people's lives to becoming a visible part of their everyday journey, HDFC Life marks 25 years not just as a milestone but by celebrating it with the people who made it possible.

*Across individual and group business as on March 31, 2025.

About HDFC Life

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has over 70 products (individual and group products), including optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 500, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem, partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants. For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

