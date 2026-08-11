HDFC Life Establishes Expeditious Claim Settlement Framework for all impacted by Assam Floods

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC Life has enabled an expedited claim settlement framework for families that have been impacted by the recent floods in Assam. A life insurance claim can be initiated by nominees or legal heirs of policyholders by simply providing proof of death issued by the Local Government, Police or Hospitals.

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For further support, claimants can connect with HDFC Life via the below touch points: Dedicated claim helpline: 022-68446529 Call Centre Number: 022-68446530 WhatsApp: +91 8291890569 Email:service@hdfclife.com Nodal Officer: Ruma Konwar | 8876517557 Claimants may also choose to visit any of HDFC Life’s branch offices. The branch addresses for affected areas are given below: Jorhat: 2nd Floor, Sneha Heights, New Balibat, Jorhat, Assam Sivasagar: 2nd Floor, Jagannath Plaza, Transport Tiniali Sivasagar, Assam Golaghat: Ground Floor, Om Arav Building, Thana Road, Golaghat, Assam Sameer Yogishwar, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life said, “We at HDFC Life are committed to stand by our policyholders’ families who are impacted by this calamity. We will ensure that each claim request, received from anyone impacted by the floods in Assam, is treated as priority to ensure a smooth and hassle-free payout.” For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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