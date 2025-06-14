DT
HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Submission Process for Families Affected by Ahmedabad Tragedy

PTI
Updated At : 10:51 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In order to provide prompt assistance to families impacted by the recent airplane tragedy in Ahmedabad, HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, has simplified its claim submission process.

A claim can be initiated by nominees/ legal heirs of policyholders by simply providing proof of death issued by the Local Government, Police or Hospitals.

In case of queries or any further assistance required, HDFC Life can be reached via the below touch points: Dedicated Claim Helpline: 022-68446529 Dedicated Nodal Officer: +91 9558821980 Call Centre Number: 022-68446530 WhatsApp: +91 8291890569 Email: service@hdfclife.com In case claimants choose to visit any of HDFC Life’s branch offices, they can click the below link for the nearest branch location. HDFC Life’s local branch staff, across all locations, will prioritise on-ground assistance and support for claimants.

www.hdfclife.com/contact-us#BranchLocator Sameer Yogishwar – Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life expressed his thoughts, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. In this hour of sorrow, we are committed to stand by our policyholders and their families. Every query related to this will be treated with utmost priority. We will do our best to support families that have been impacted, by ensuring a smooth and simplified claim process.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

