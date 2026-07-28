NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurance companies, announced that its Assets Under Management (AUM) recently crossed the Rs. Four Lakh Crore milestone. The milestone is a strong reflection of the Company's focus on enabling policyholders meet their financial goals, by strictly adhering to a prudent and disciplined approach to fund management.

Advertisement

Over the last 25 years, HDFC Life has systematically built trust amongst its customers by offering them innovative and simple products designed to fulfill their long-term financial goals. The Company continues to enhance its customers' experience by offering several tech-enabled services, relevant and specific touch points, and consistent delivery on several key business metrics - all enabling the Company build and sustain trust amongst its policyholders.

Advertisement

Commenting on the key milestone of the Company, Prasun Gajri, Chief Investment Officer & Chief Strategy Officer, HDFC Life, said, "At HDFC Life, our philosophy of protecting India with pride guides every aspect of our business. It's at the core of our product design, our service architecture, and, most importantly, the way we manage our policyholders' investments. Crossing Rs. Four Lakh Crore in AUM and being able to double the AUM within four years is a reflection of this philosophy. Our focus remains on disciplined investment practices and strategic asset allocation, which has enabled us to deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted returns while safeguarding policyholder interests."

AUM is an important indicator of an insurer's scale, financial strength and investment management capabilities and customer loyalty over the long-term. HDFC Life's steady AUM growth has been underpinned by its diversified portfolio of products covering a wide range of life insurance solutions that focus on protection, savings and investment, designed to address the evolving financial needs of individuals across every stage of life.

Advertisement

The Company's current debt-equity ratio is 72:28. A high proportion of its debt investments are in Government bonds and AAA-rated securities, underscoring its focus on capital preservation and risk-adjusted returns.

Alongside the AUM growth, HDFC Life has maintained a high claim-settlement ratio (99.7% in FY'26*), which reflects the Company's continued focus on customer centricity and sustained excellence.

*Claim Settlement Ratio for individual death claims in FY'26.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)