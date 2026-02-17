DT
HDFC Life's Latest Brand Campaign Reinforces the Role of Values and Financial Planning in Shaping the Future of Children

HDFC Life's Latest Brand Campaign Reinforces the Role of Values and Financial Planning in Shaping the Future of Children

PTI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, unveiled its latest brand campaign, which is built on a powerful insight that as parents it is important to pass on the right values to children, as they also prepare for their child’s financial future. The campaign brings together an interesting and emotive narrative highlighting the indispensable role parents play in shaping the future generation.

Rising costs and evolving dreams have made planning for the future more important than ever, especially for parents. The campaign reinstates HDFC Life’s commitment to standing by families as they insure with confidence, and empowering them secure their dreams without any compromise. With a universal messaging featuring a family and their journey of pride, the campaign aims to connect with audiences across all segments.

Click here to watch the campaign link: www.youtu.be/kguKJfB4eIc

Commenting on the campaign, Pritika Shah, Head – Marketing, HDFC Life, said, “Parents play a crucial role in shaping their child’s future, both emotionally and financially. In today’s world, children are over exposed to several forms of content which may, sometimes, also impact their habits and mindsets in a not-so-desirable manner. With our latest campaign, we at HDFC Life are highlighting the key role parents play in influencing their children with the right values and mindset.” She added, “We believe that when families are financially prepared they are empowered to live with dignity, self-respect and pride; and pass on the legacy of values and financial security to the next generation.”

“Our film brings to life a very poignant insight – often children are easily embarrassed by their parents and their choices, only to recognise the true value of their actions later in life. We hope our film resonates with all parents who want to bring up their children with the right set of values”, said, Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo - South Asia.

The campaign is currently live across multiple high-visibility media platforms - across 70+ TV channels in nine languages - supported by a strong digital presence spanning social media platforms.

Further, it has also been amplified with Print ads across major business publications, along with robust pan India Outdoor campaign spanning 60+ cities.

About HDFC Life

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has over 70 products (individual and group products) including optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touchpoints through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 500, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants. For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

