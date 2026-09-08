MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurance companies, through its latest campaign touches upon the need for financial preparedness to face the uncertainties of life as life does not give time to prepare.

Every individual strives to protect their loved ones, and part of that responsibility is ensuring their long-term financial security. HDFC Life continuously endeavours to spread awareness on the need for financial protection through Term insurance.

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The latest campaign highlights the importance of preparing for life's uncertainties, reminding individuals that once the unexpected occurs, there is often little room to act. It encourages timely protection by emphasising that preparedness must come first. Term insurance is one such financial planning instrument that ensures that one is financially prepared at all times and for any situation life throws at them.

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Term insurance plans in India are amongst the most cost-effective financial security products in the world. Affordability has further improved with the recent exemption in GST ensuring term plans are more attractive than before. Also, the digital platform and our multi-channel tie-ups make them more accessible. Thus, encouraging individuals to secure the financial future for their families.

Click here to watch the campaign: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLA_zhrmSB8oE Campaign available in 9 Languages.

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Speaking on the campaign, Pritika Shah – Head of Marketing & CSR, HDFC Life, said, "As individuals, our families matter the most, and it is our responsibility to ensure they remain secure even in our absence. This campaign is rooted in the understanding that life doesn't always give time to prepare, making timely planning for protection all the more important. We hope this message will resonate with consumers and enable them to appreciate the need for term insurance." The high-decibel multimedia campaign will be amplified across television, digital, and OTT platforms along with outdoor media in key cities and select airports, driving nationwide reach and engagement.

About HDFC Life Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has over 75 products (individual and group products) including optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touchpoints through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 500, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

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