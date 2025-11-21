Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC Pension, recognised as India’s largest private sector Pension Fund under the National Pension System (NPS), has announced a significant achievement—crossing Rs. 1,50,000 cr. in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of November 17, 2025.

HDFC Pension’s trajectory of growth and leadership is reflected in several notable milestones. The Company’s AUM has surged from Rs. 6 cr. in FY 2013-14 to Rs. 1,50,000 cr. in FY 2025-26, supporting countless Indians in building meaningful retirement savings. Holding a market share of 43%** in terms of AUM, HDFC Pension demonstrates a strong commitment to performance and a customer-centric approach.

Presently, the Company serves over 27 lakh subscribers who have entrusted their retirement corpus to HDFC Pension as their Fund Manager. Through its Point of Presence (PoP) licence, HDFC Pension has actively promoted adoption, establishing itself as the largest Corporate NPS PoP and collaborating with more than 4,300 corporates to help employees enrol under Corporate NPS.

Commenting on this achievement, Sriram Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Pension, stated, “This is an important milestone for us at HDFC Pension. It is the outcome of subscribers’ trust in the product and in HDFC Pension. I would like to thank them for their continued confidence in entrusting us with the task of enabling them build a meaningful retirement corpus. This milestone is an outcome of the advocacy and support from our Corporate and Distribution Partners. Our Employees have played a pivotal role in driving adoption by passionately advocating it through thousands of awareness sessions across the length and breadth of the country.

NPS is a product that is designed for Indians keeping in mind their long-term needs. The recent changes have made the product even more customer-friendly. Our new schemes are designed to meet diverse needs and empower subscribers with more flexibility. For us at HDFC Pension, this is a continuous journey. We look forward to creating many more milestones in the future.” Long-term financial planning is essential for every individual, to ensure financial security post-retirement. The NPS offers a low-cost, flexible, disciplined, and tax-efficient approach to building a robust retirement corpus. This product provides retirement planning support not only to salaried and self-employed individuals, but also to gig workers and minors (via their parents).

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has recently introduced key reforms that have made NPS more attractive to investors across different age and income groups. With the launch of the Multiple Scheme Framework, NPS has entered a new era of innovation and choice for subscribers.

*HDFC Pension’s AUM grew from Rs. 50,000 cr. in May 2023 to Rs.1,50,000 cr. as of November 17, 2025, reflecting a 200% increase over a 30-month period **Market Share of Retail and Corporate as on October 31, 2025.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)