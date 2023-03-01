HDFC, PNB hike lending rates by up to 25 bps

New Delhi, February 28
Mortgage lender HDFC and state-run Punjab National Bank on Tuesday announced up to 25 basis points increase in their lending interest rates, making their new and old loans expensive for consumers.
The revised rates would be effective from March 1.
HDFC has increased its retail prime lending rate by 25 basis points to a minimum of 9.20%.
The second-biggest public sector lender, Punjab National Bank (PNB), increased its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenure.
The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, has been revised upwards to 8.5% from 8.4%, PNB said in an exchange filing.
HDFC increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, with effect from March 1, 2023, the mortgage lender said.
