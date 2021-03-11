HDFC profit rises 16% to Rs 3,700 crore

Mumbai, May 2
Housing finance major HDFC on Monday reported a 16% growth in standalone net profit to Rs 3,700 crore for the January-March quarter, helped by record loan sales on the back of benign interest rates and the resultant fall in cost of funds along with the near-total repayments that culled provisions and credit costs.
