HDFC profit rises 24% to Rs 7,043 cr

New Delhi, November 3
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 24% to Rs 7,043 crore in the September quarter. It had reported a Rs 5,670 crore profit in the year-ago period. Its total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 43,927 crore in the said quarter from Rs 38,603 crore a year ago.
