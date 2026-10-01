HDFC securities Celebrates Double Recognition at Business Word People Excellence Awards 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

• Recognised with Gold for Excellence in Compensation & Benefits and Silver for HR Technology by Business World People Excellence Awards

Advertisement

HDFC securities is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the Business Word HR Excellence Awards 2026, securing both the Gold and Silver awards in prestigious categories. This dual recognition underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and strategic transformation in HR practices.

Advertisement

A Holistic Approach to Future-Ready HR

Commenting on the win, Neetika Bhatia, CHRO, HDFC securities said, “These recognitions highlight HDFC securities’ strategic focus on integrating people practices with technological advancements. The transformation journey involved completely reimagining HR workflows, moving from manual, fragmented processes to an integrated digital ecosystem that emphasizes governance, transparency, and employee-centricity. The organization’s commitment to change management, stakeholder engagement, and continuous innovation has played a vital role in achieving these milestones.”

Advertisement

Gold Award for Excellence in Compensation & Benefits

HDFC securities was honored with the Gold Award for Excellence in Compensation and Benefits for its innovative Job Size Framework & Governance. The company successfully implemented transparent, data-driven job architecture covering approximately 40% of its workforce and 80% of the sales function, enhancing role evaluation, strengthening governance, reducing manual efforts, and promoting merit-based career progression. This shift from role-specific approaches to a standardized, enterprise-wide framework has laid a sustainable foundation for future talent management, benchmarking, and organizational design. This strategic initiative underscores HDFC securities’ commitment to creating an inclusive, transparent, and rewarding environment that motivates employees and supports their growth aspirations.

Silver Award for Excellence in HR Technology

HDFC securities was also honored with the Silver Award for Excellence in HR Technology, recognizing its innovative digital transformation journey. The company reimagined its HR function by developing a unified digital ecosystem that replaced fragmented manual processes with streamlined, governance-driven workflows. Key initiatives included the industry-leading Disciplinary Action Committee Platform, End-to-End Absconding Management Workflow, and digital employee development and transfer processes. These innovations resulted in significant efficiency gains, saving over 2,597 man-hours annually, improving process accuracy from 79% to 98%, and creating a more agile HR operating model that supports future growth. This technological leap has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and governance, enabling seamless, real-time employee services and a scalable HR framework for expanding workforce needs.

Looking ahead, these recognitions reinforce company's commitment to leveraging technology as a strategic enabler for people management, fostering a culture of innovation, transparency, and employee well-being as they continue their growth journey in becoming truly a future-ready organization.

About HDFC securities

HDFC Securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of India's leading stockbrokers, with 26 years of expertise in the Indian equity market. Serving around 6 million customers in over 100 cities, the company operates a robust network of more than 120 branches. HDFC Securities provides a comprehensive range of investment products and trading services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Over its 26-year history, HDFC Securities has played a crucial role in empowering investors with more than 30 distinct financial solutions. These offerings include equities, gold, mutual funds, currency derivatives, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and acts as a distributor of the National Pension System (NPS), each designed to align with various investment goals. Dedicated to providing seamless and future-ready trading experiences, HDFC Securities features cutting-edge platforms such as InvestRight and HDFC SKY (discount broking), along with mobile apps, a user-friendly website, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), and ProTerminal. In addition, HSL Prime Research offers best-in-class investment opportunities, backed by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of seasoned analysts, many of whom have been with HDFC Securities for over a decade. The company has also launched its investment advisory service, HDFC TRU, focusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and treasury clients. HDFC Securities also maintains a strong social media presence, proactively sharing market updates and educational content to promote financial literacy. The company engages with its audience through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.hdfcsec.com/article/disclaimer-1795.

Investment in securities market is subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Neither the information, nor any opinion contained on this website or in the research reports / calls constitute a solicitation or offer by HDFC Securities Ltd. or its owners / affiliates to buy or sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or provide any investment advice or service.

SEBI Registration No.: INZ000186937 (NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) |NSE Trading Member Code: 11094 | BSE Clearing Number: 393 | MSEI Trading Member Code: 30000 | MCX Member Code: 56015 | IN-DP-372-2018 (CDSL, NSDL) | CDSL DP ID: 12086700 | NSDL DP ID: IN304279 | AMFI Reg No. ARN -13549 | PFRDA Reg. No - POP 11092018 | IRDA Corporate Agent License No.CA0062 | Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000002475 | Investment Adviser: INA000011538-Type-Non-Individual, Validity of Registration-Perpetual, Principal Officer- Pranab Uniyal Contact Number 022-68494702, Email Id- investmentadvisers@hdfcsec.com | CIN-U67120MH2000PLC152193. This is for information purposes only.

Registered Address: I Think Techno Campus, Building B, Alpha, Office Floor 8, Near Kanjurmarg Station, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai -400 042. Tel -022 30753400. Compliance Officer: Mr. Murli V Karkera. Ph: 022-691 51436, Email: complianceofficer@hdfcsec.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)