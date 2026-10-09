Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

HDFC securities announced the launch of Portfolio Optimiser, an advanced, research-backed intelligence platform designed to help investors move from passive portfolio tracking to active, data-driven investment optimisation. The platform introduces a first-of-its-kind “Health-and-Repair” ecosystem that identifies portfolio risks, uncovers performance gaps, and enables investors to rebalance their portfolios with greater clarity and confidence.

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Commenting on the launch, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC securities, said, “Most investors unknowingly suffer from what we call ‘portfolio drift’, a situation where portfolios gradually become over-concentrated in a handful of stocks, lack sector diversification, contain underperforming mutual funds, or carry excessive exposure to high-risk companies. Our Portfolio Optimiser addresses this challenge with institutional-grade analytics delivered through a simple and intuitive user experience. It transforms raw investment data into a clear, actionable improvement plan aligned with each investor’s risk profile and long-term financial goals.”

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The Portfolio Optimiser guides investors through a structured three-step journey designed to provide clarity, insight, and actionable solutions.

1. Awareness: Portfolio Health Snapshot

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The platform first provides investors with a portfolio health scorecard, offering a quick yet comprehensive snapshot of their investments. It evaluates key parameters including market capitalisation allocation, sector exposure, concentration risk, returns versus benchmark, portfolio risk profile (beta), investment style (growth versus value), and the portfolio’s top gainers and losers.

By presenting these insights through a simplified and intuitive interface, the platform enables investors to quickly identify hidden red flags such as excessive exposure to a small number of stocks or insufficient diversification across sectors.

2. Analysis: Deep-Dive Diagnostics

For investors seeking a more detailed understanding, the platform provides an advanced diagnostic layer through the “View All / View Details” section, offering comprehensive transparency across both equity and mutual fund holdings.

Equity portfolios can be analysed using a style matrix mapping growth versus value across market capitalisation, along with professional risk indicators such as Sharpe ratio, beta, and standard deviation. Liquidity alerts and granular performance insights further highlight the exact currency-level impact of top-performing and underperforming positions.

On the mutual fund side, investors can view category allocations across equity, debt, and hybrid funds, identify concentration risks at the fund level, and access look-through analysis that reveals underlying stock, sector and market-cap exposures.

3. Action: One-Click Portfolio Repair

Beyond insights and diagnostics, the platform enables investors to take immediate action through its Portfolio Repair engine, which converts analysis into clear execution pathways.

Investors receive research-backed buy and sell recommendations, along with automatically calculated quantities to facilitate seamless rebalancing. With features such as “Sell All” and “Buy All,” users can quickly exit underperforming positions or rebalance their holdings with minimal effort. The system also dynamically adjusts recommendations when additional capital is added, ensuring portfolios remain aligned with the investor’s risk profile.

Additional Capabilities to Strengthen Investment Decisions

Alongside portfolio diagnostics and repair tools, the Portfolio Optimiser introduces several capabilities designed to help investors assess risk, discover curated opportunities, and optimise their portfolios with greater confidence.

a. Investor Risk Profiler

A gamified and interactive risk assessment tool helps investors better understand their risk appetite. Based on factors such as investment horizon, financial capacity, and tolerance for risk, the tool categorises investors as Conservative, Moderate, or Aggressive. The platform then recommends model portfolios curated by HDFC securities Research that align with the investor’s profile.

b. Model Portfolios: Professional-Grade Investing Made Accessible

The platform also offers a curated suite of model equity portfolios, enabling investors to access research-backed investment baskets designed by HDFC securities.

These include collections such as Trending Picks, featuring top 100 stocks and leading corporate groups, as well as Popular Collections built around key investment themes such as green energy, defense, and technology. Each portfolio is supported by key data points including five-year CAGR, risk indicators, and minimum investment requirements.

c. Compare Your Portfolio: Side-by-Side Benchmarking

To help investors evaluate their portfolios more effectively, the platform includes a visual comparison tool that allows users to benchmark their holdings against recommended model portfolios.

Through an intuitive dual-donut visual interface, investors can compare allocations across market capitalisation, sectors, stock exposure, returns, and overall risk profile. The tool also highlights gaps such as sectors where the investor has zero exposure and estimates potential improvements in portfolio performance after optimisation, providing a clearer pathway toward a more balanced and diversified investment strategy.

Transforming Portfolio Management for Investors

With the Portfolio Optimiser, HDFC securities aims to simplify portfolio management by combining powerful analytics with research-backed insights. The platform enables investors to move beyond simply tracking their investments to actively optimising their wealth through data-driven decision-making.

The Portfolio Optimiser feature is now available to customers on HDFC securities’ digital platforms and will continue to evolve with additional analytics and capabilities in future phases.

About HDFC securities

HDFC securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of India's leading stockbrokers, with 26 years of expertise in the Indian equity market. Serving around 6 million customers in over 100 cities, the company operates a robust network of more than 120 branches. HDFC securities provides a comprehensive range of investment products and trading services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Over its 26-year history, HDFC securities has played a crucial role in empowering investors with more than 30 distinct financial solutions. These offerings include equities, gold, mutual funds, currency derivatives, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and acts as a distributor of the National Pension System (NPS), each designed to align with various investment goals. Dedicated to providing seamless and future-ready trading experiences, HDFC securities features cutting-edge platforms such as InvestRight and HDFC SKY (discount broking), along with mobile apps, a user-friendly website, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), and ProTerminal. In addition, HSL Prime Research offers best-in-class investment opportunities, backed by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of seasoned analysts, many of whom have been with HDFC securities for over a decade. The company has also launched its investment advisory service, HDFC TRU, focusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and treasury clients. HDFC securities also maintains a strong social media presence, proactively sharing market updates and educational content to promote financial literacy. The company engages with its audience through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.hdfcsec.com/article/disclaimer-1795.

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Neither the information, nor any opinion contained on this website or in the research reports / calls constitute a solicitation or offer by HDFC securities Ltd. or its owners / affiliates to buy or sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or provide any investment advice or service.

SEBI Registration No.: INZ000186937 (NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) |NSE Trading Member Code: 11094 | BSE Clearing Number: 393 | MSEI Trading Member Code: 30000 | MCX Member Code: 56015 | IN-DP-372-2018 (CDSL, NSDL) | CDSL DP ID: 12086700 | NSDL DP ID: IN304279 | AMFI Reg No. ARN -13549 | PFRDA Reg. No - POP 11092018 | IRDA Corporate Agent License No.CA0062 | Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000002475 | Investment Adviser: INA000011538-Type-Non-Individual, Validity of Registration-Perpetual, Principal Officer- Pranab Uniyal Contact

Number 022-68494702, Email Id- investmentadvisers@hdfcsec.com | CIN-U67120MH2000PLC152193. This is for information purposes only.

Registered Address: I Think Techno Campus, Building B, Alpha, Office Floor 8, Near Kanjurmarg Station, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai -400 042. Tel -022 30753400. Compliance Officer: Mr. Murli V Karkera. Ph: 022-691 51436, Email: complianceofficer@hdfcsec.com.

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