HDFC securities Launches SKY Direct, Enabling Instant Trading With Smart Bank-Linked Funding

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

HDFC securities, one of India’s leading brokerage firms, today announced the launch of SKY Direct, an instant, bank-linked funding feature on its digital investment platform HDFC SKY, designed exclusively for HDFC Bank customers. SKY Direct lets investors add funds and trade in one click without parking money with the broker in advance, ensuring zero idle money and higher capital efficiency.

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SKY Direct is built on a smart Hold–Release–Transfer (HRT) mechanism that fundamentally changes how investors fund their trading accounts. When a customer adds funds via SKY Direct, the chosen amount is placed on hold in the linked HDFC Bank savings account and is instantly reflected as available limits in the HDFC SKY trading account. At the end of the trading day, only the amount used for executed trades is transferred to HDFC SKY for settlement, while any unused portion is automatically released back to the customer’s bank account.

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This usage-based settlement model eliminates the traditional friction of broker funding: investors no longer have to estimate how much to transfer in advance, keep track of idle balances lying with the broker, or remember to initiate withdrawals when they are not trading. Their money stays in the bank until it is genuinely needed for settlement, helping reduce opportunity cost and mental accounting effort.

“With SKY Direct, we are taking the friction out of funding so that investors can focus on their ideas, not on moving money,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC securities. “Customers can see their HDFC Bank balance, add funds in a click, and pay only for what they trade at the end of the day. SKY Direct brings together instant funding, smart settlement, and DDPI-backed selling to deliver a truly seamless, digital-first trading experience for HDFC Bank customers on HDFC SKY.”

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At launch, SKY Direct will support instant funding across multiple key offerings:

• Multi-segment trading: Seamless support for the equity cash segment, futures & options (F&O), and Margin Trading Facility (MTF)

• Hassle-free stock SIPs: Start recurring stock SIPs directly without setting up separate autopay mandates or waiting for e-mandate approvals.

• Limitless IPO bidding beyond UPI: Standard UPI-based IPO applications usually restrict individual retail bidding to INR 5 lakh. By leveraging SKY Direct’s direct bank-to-bank mechanism, users can apply for IPOs beyond the standard INR 5 lakh limit.

Investors can view their live HDFC Bank balance on the Add Funds screen within HDFC SKY, select a pre-set or custom amount, and see funds reflected immediately as usable limits, without waiting for UPI or netbanking transfers. This is especially valuable in volatile markets where price moves can be fast and funding delays often lead to missed opportunities. With SKY Direct, active traders can react quickly while keeping their money in their bank account until trades are executed and settled.

As part of the SKY Direct activation journey, Demat Debit and Pledge Instruction (DDPI) is automatically enabled for customers who do not already have it. This allows investors to sell shares, use MTF, and pledge securities for margin without daily TPIN, eDIS, or OTP authorisations, further streamlining the end-to-end trading experience.

SKY Direct is available exclusively to HDFC Bank savings account holders who have an HDFC SKY trading account with HDFC securities. The activation process is entirely digital and can be completed within minutes on the HDFC SKY app through:

• Mobile number verification using the HDFC Bank-linked number

• Aadhaar-based verification

• E‑sign to authorise the Hold–Release–Transfer mechanism

By keeping funds in the investor’s bank account until actual settlement and automating the release of unused balances, SKY Direct delivers better liquidity, reduced friction, and a more transparent funding experience, strengthening HDFC securities’ mission of offering a fast, intuitive, digital‑first investing platform through HDFC SKY.

About HDFC securities

HDFC securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of India's leading stockbrokers, with 26 years of expertise in the Indian equity market. Serving around 6 million customers in over 100 cities, the company operates a robust network of more than 120 branches. HDFC securities provides a comprehensive range of investment products and trading services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Over its 26-year history, HDFC securities has played a crucial role in empowering investors with more than 30 distinct financial solutions. These offerings include equities, gold, mutual funds, currency derivatives, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and acts as a distributor of the National Pension System (NPS), each designed to align with various investment goals. Dedicated to providing seamless and future-ready trading experiences, HDFC securities features cutting-edge platforms such as InvestRight and HDFC SKY (discount broking), along with mobile apps, a user-friendly website, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), and ProTerminal. In addition, HSL Prime Research offers best-in-class investment opportunities, backed by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of seasoned analysts, many of whom have been with HDFC securities for over a decade. The company has also launched its investment advisory service, HDFC TRU, focusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and treasury clients. HDFC securities also maintains a strong social media presence, proactively sharing market updates and educational content to promote financial literacy. The company engages with its audience through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.hdfcsec.com/article/disclaimer-1795 .

Investment in securities market is subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Neither the information, nor any opinion contained on this website or in the research reports / calls constitute a solicitation or offer by HDFC securities Ltd. or its owners / affiliates to buy or sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or provide any investment advice or service.

SEBI Registration No.: INZ000186937 (NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) |NSE Trading Member Code: 11094 | BSE Clearing Number: 393 | MSEI Trading Member Code: 30000 | MCX Member Code: 56015 | IN-DP-372-2018 (CDSL, NSDL) | CDSL DP ID: 12086700 | NSDL DP ID: IN304279 | AMFI Reg No. ARN -13549 | PFRDA Reg. No - POP 11092018 | IRDA Corporate Agent License No.CA0062 | Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000002475 | Investment Adviser: INA000011538-Type-Non-Individual, Validity of Registration-Perpetual, Principal Officer- Pranab Uniyal Contact Number 022-68494702, Email Id- investmentadvisers@hdfcsec.com | CIN-U67120MH2000PLC152193. This is for information purposes only.

Registered Address: I Think Techno Campus, Building, B, Alpha, Office Floor 8, Near Kanjurmarg Station, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai -400 042. Tel -022 30753400. Compliance Officer: Mr. Murli V Karkera. Ph: 022-691 51436, Email: complianceofficer@hdfcsec.com.

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