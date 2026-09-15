HDFC securities Wins Two Prestigious Honors at People Matters Infini-T HR Awards 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Recognized for pioneering digital transformation and innovative capability-building initiatives HDFC securities has been celebrated with two distinguished awards at the People Matters Infini-T HR Awards 2026, underscoring its leadership in HR innovation and digital excellence. The company received the Gold Award for Digital Transformation Impact and the Silver Award for Capability Academy of the Year, highlighting its strategic focus on leveraging technology and structured learning to drive scalable organizational growth.

Commenting on the awards, Neetika Bhatia, CHRO, HDFC securities, said, “These recognitions validate our strategic focus on digital and leadership excellence. By automating critical HR workflows with a 2,597 man-hour annual savings and achieving 100% process accuracy, we have not only enhanced compliance and transparency but also unlocked new levels of operational agility. Our leadership development approach, backed by behavioural diagnostics and a 10-month ‘Dronacharya’ journey, our long-term mentorship programme has transformed frontline managers into scalable, accountable business architects, ensuring sustainable growth across diverse markets. This is a testament to our commitment to building future-ready capabilities that deliver measurable, long-term value for our people and business.” Driving Impact Through Digital and Capability Excellence The awards recognize HDFC securities’ comprehensive approach to transforming its HR and operational processes, aligning with its broader vision of building a future-ready workforce. The organization’s digital journey, with deployment of relevant architecture, has redefined HR workflows, eliminating manual interventions and embedding compliance into automated processes. This transformation besides the massive saving in terms of man-hour, the process accuracy has helped the brand in soaring from 79-94% to a perfect 100%, and a reduction in HR operational staff from 15 to 10, saving approximately Rs. 30 lakhs annually. More than efficiency gains, these changes have established a transparent, auditable, and risk-mitigated HR environment.

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The Capability Academy’s success lies in its innovative, research-led approach to frontline leadership development. Moving beyond traditional training, HDFC securities crafted a longitudinal, behaviour-centric leadership architecture rooted in internal benchmarks and real-world business realities. Through a combination of competency frameworks, diagnostic assessments, experiential workshops, and long-term mentorship dubbed the “Dronacharya” journey, the organization has cultivated scalable, accountable, and resilient frontline leaders capable of driving sustainable performance across diverse geographies and market segments.

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Building a Resilient Future The recognition underscores HDFC securities’ holistic HR strategy, where technology, learning, and employee experience converge to foster a dynamic, growth-oriented culture. As the financial services landscape continues to evolve, the company remains dedicated to strengthening its capabilities, embedding governance and compliance into daily operations, and nurturing a workforce prepared for future challenges.

These awards not only celebrate past achievements but also reinforce HDFC securities’ vision of a progressive, innovative, and future-ready organization poised to lead the industry’s next phase of growth.

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About HDFC securities HDFC securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of India's leading stockbrokers, with 26 years of expertise in the Indian equity market. Serving around 6 million customers in over 100 cities, the company operates a robust network of more than 120 branches. HDFC securities provides a comprehensive range of investment products and trading services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Over its 26-year history, HDFC securities has played a crucial role in empowering investors with more than 30 distinct financial solutions. These offerings include equities, gold, mutual funds, currency derivatives, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and acts as a distributor of the National Pension System (NPS), each designed to align with various investment goals. Dedicated to providing seamless and future-ready trading experiences, HDFC securities features cutting-edge platforms such as InvestRight and HDFC SKY (discount broking), along with mobile apps, a user-friendly website, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), and ProTerminal. In addition, HSL Prime Research offers best-in-class investment opportunities, backed by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of seasoned analysts, many of whom have been with HDFC securities for over a decade. The company has also launched its investment advisory service, HDFC TRU, focusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and treasury clients. HDFC securities also maintains a strong social media presence, proactively sharing market updates and educational content to promote financial literacy. The company engages with its audience through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.hdfcsec.com/article/disclaimer-1795.

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SEBI Registration No.: INZ000186937 (NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) |NSE Trading Member Code: 11094 | BSE Clearing Number: 393 | MSEI Trading Member Code: 30000 | MCX Member Code: 56015 | IN-DP-372-2018 (CDSL, NSDL) | CDSL DP ID: 12086700 | NSDL DP ID: IN304279 | AMFI Reg No. ARN -13549 | PFRDA Reg. No - POP 11092018 | IRDA Corporate Agent License No.CA0062 | Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000002475 | Investment Adviser: INA000011538-Type-Non-Individual, Validity of Registration-Perpetual, Principal Officer- Pranab Uniyal Contact Number 022-68494702, Email Id- investmentadvisers@hdfcsec.com | CIN-U67120MH2000PLC152193. This is for information purposes only.

Registered Address: I Think Techno Campus, Building B, Alpha, Office Floor 8, Near Kanjurmarg Station, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai -400 042. Tel -022 30753400. Compliance Officer: Mr. Murli V Karkera. Ph: 022-691 51436, Email: complianceofficer@hdfcsec.com.

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